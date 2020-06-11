×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

IEBC wants former Sport CS Rashid Echesa arrested

By Antony Gitonga | March 4th 2021 at 16:15:00 GMT +0300

Police officers outside Rashid Echesa's home. IEBC is seeking his arrest following an altercation between him and an electoral officer at Bulonga Primary School polling station in Matungu on March 4, 2021. [Harold Odhiambo, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now wants former Sport CS Rashid Echesa arrested and charged in court for assaulting one of its officials in Matungu.

Through its chairman Wafula Chebukati, the commission termed the incident as an attack of the constitution and a bad precedent.

“We condemn the violence witnessed in Matungu where one of our officials was slapped by a former CS and we want police to apprehend this suspect,” he said.

Former Sports CS Rashid Mohammed Echesa confronts an IEBC official at Bulonga Primary School polling station in Matungu on March 4, 2021. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

“Currently the exercise is smooth across the country apart from a few hitches that have been handled by our officials on the ground,” he said.

Read More

Addressing the press in Naivasha after visiting Hell’s Gate ward where there is a by-election, he expressed his concern over the low voter turn-out.

He was however optimistic that the numbers would rise in the course of the day as most of the voters were flower farm workers.

“Currently the voter turn-out in Hell’s Gate stands at four percent but we hope this will pick before closure of the polling stations,” he said.

On the violence witnessed in London ward in Nakuru, Chebukati said that IEBC and police officers were dealing with the situation.

The chairman at the same time took issue with ‘roaming agents’ who included Mps and Senators who were moving from one polling station to another.

“As per the law the so-called roaming-agents are not recognized anywhere and they should be kept away from polling stations,” he said.

On his part, the Hell’s Gate Returning Officer David Mbui said that they had called all the flower farmers to release their workers on time.

He admitted that voter-turnout was low compared to other elections but was optimistic that the numbers would rise by the day.

“We are happy that the by-elections in Naivasha have been very peaceful and our only worry is the roaming-agents who are causing tension in polling stations,” he said.

Of the 13 aspirants in the ward, Jubilee and UDA candidates have attracted the highest interest in the by-elections occasioned by the death of area MCA John Njuguna Wassusy last year.

Related Topics
Matungu By-Election IEBC Rashid Echesa
Share this story
Previous article
WhatsApp adds voice and video calling feature to desktop version
Next article
REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Matungu, Kabuchai campaign enters final stretch
Matungu, Kabuchai campaign enters final stretch

LATEST STORIES

Former Man United and Liverpool star Phil Chisnall dies aged 78
Former Man United and Liverpool star Phil Chisnall dies aged 78

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

1 day ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

2 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

4 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

9 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

Rosa Agutu 3 hours ago
Yatani rejects three nominees for KPA top job

Yatani rejects three nominees for KPA top job

Benard Sanga 19 hours ago
Why Covid jab got cold reception at airport

Why Covid jab got cold reception at airport

Graham Kajilwa 19 hours ago
Public land: Separating the facts from common myths

Public land: Separating the facts from common myths

Peter Theuri 19 hours ago

More stories

Governors want role in rollout of vaccine

By Roselyn Obala
Governors want role in rollout of vaccine

In Pictures: Kenya receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines

By Vincent Kejitan
In Pictures: Kenya receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines

Uhuru roots for graft-free lifestyles

By Fidelis Kabunyi
Uhuru roots for graft-free lifestyles

Court summons Sonko in Sh14m kickback case

By Paul Ogemba
Court summons Sonko in Sh14m kickback case

President Kenyatta eulogises late Juja MP Waititu as a patriotic servant leader

By PSCU
President Kenyatta eulogises late Juja MP Waititu as a patriotic servant leader

Fr Filipe becomes Kenyan citizen

By Jacinta Mutura
Fr Filipe becomes Kenyan citizen

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.