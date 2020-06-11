×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Family and friends at Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka funeral in Kisii

By Eric Abuga and Gloria Aradi | February 26th 2021 at 10:41:33 GMT +0300

Family members at the burial of Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka in Kisii on Friday. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka is being intered today at his Suneka home in Kisii.

The body was this morning flown to Suneka Airstrip from Nairobi. The funeral ceremony is being conducted at Itierio Boys High School playground.

The MP died at Kisumu’s Aga Khan Hospital on Monday last week after a long illness.

The legislator was admitted to one of the private hospitals in Kisumu town late last month.

A priest prays for the body of MP Oroo Oyioka in Kisii on Friday. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

Mid last year, Oroo suffered a mild stroke and was admitted to the same hospital before he was later referred to Nairobi.

Read More

A brief and intimate requiem mass was held on Wednesday at the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi for the late Bonchari MP.

The mass, which lasted just an hour and a half, was attended by Oyioka’s widows, Teresa Bitutu and Pamela Atieno, as well as a handful of other family members, friends and political leaders.

The late Bonchari MP John Oroo’s widow Pamela Atieno with their son Junior Oroo. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

The hurried mass also featured just two speeches - from Bobasi MP Innocent Momanyi who read the eulogy and another from National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Moving tributes wrote in the eulogy book made it clear that Oyioka's death had left an immense gap in the lives of the people closest to him.

“You were a remarkable man; dependable, loving and caring. You made me smile, you made me laugh. You were my companion and dear friend. You were a wonderful husband from the beginning to the end,” wrote Oyioka’s first wife, Bitutu.

His second wife, Atieno, remembered him as not just a husband and father but also a mentor, friend and employer.

Muturi who remembered the late Oyioka for his contributions in education, also highlighted the need for prayers following the recent string of deaths of MPs.

Oyioka's colleagues and family members eulogized the 71-year-old MP as a leader who made monumental contributions to his constituency and Kenya's education sector, through his roles as an educator and member of the parliamentary education committee.

Hon Oyioka, a retired teacher and education official, was a second-term MP elected on a People's Democratic Party (PDP) ticket.

Related Topics
Oroo Oyioka Bonchari MP
Share this story
Previous article
Biden hails Uhuru’s leadership in first official phone call
Next article
Huawei plans to make electric vehicles

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru eulogises Bonchari MP Oyioka as determined legislator
Uhuru eulogises Bonchari MP Oyioka as determined legislator

LATEST STORIES

Lobby petitions Governor Awiti’s administration over misuse of public funds
Lobby petitions Governor Awiti’s administration over misuse of public funds

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

3 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

22 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

Ndung’u Wainaina 16 hours ago
Jogoo Rd murders: Man killed alongside woman and son was a seminarian

Jogoo Rd murders: Man killed alongside woman and son was a seminarian

Stephen Rutto and Lynn Kolongei 16 hours ago
Confusion over Ruto office’s ‘request’ for 400 BBI copies

Confusion over Ruto office’s ‘request’ for 400 BBI copies

Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ng'etich 16 hours ago
Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Dominic Omondi 1 day ago

More stories

Widow has right over land, says court

By Everlyne Kwamboka
Widow has right over land, says court

Mudavadi: Nasa is suffering from breach of trust

By Vincent Kejitan
Mudavadi: Nasa is suffering from breach of trust

Juja MP was prepared for his death, family reveals

By Standard Team
Juja MP was prepared for his death, family reveals

Eight Nduru Boys Secondary school students charged

By Eric Abuga
Eight Nduru Boys Secondary school students charged

Court defers ex-MP's case to March 24

By Fredrick Obura
Court defers ex-MP's case to March 24

'Founder' of Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum takes a bow

By James Wanzala
'Founder' of Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum takes a bow

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.