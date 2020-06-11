×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Simeon Nyachae in pictures

By Jael Mboga | February 1st 2021 at 16:25:29 GMT +0300

A 2014 picture of Uhuru Kenyatta when he was Deputy Prime Minister, former cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae, KFF Chairman Sam Nyamweya and Belgut MP Charles Keter at the Nairobi Central Seventh Day Adventist Church on December 11 where they attended the wedding of Vincent Aberi and Fiona Ongeri. The bride was the daughter of Education Minister Prof. Sam Ongeri. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Former Cabinet Minister in the Moi administration Simeon Nyachae is dead, the family has confirmed.

Born in 1932 to the legendary colonial-era chief Musa Nyandusi, Nyachae belonged to the first crop of British-trained African administrators who also made it big in business.

Charles, the oldest son of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae, extended his appreciation to the team of doctors and nurses that attended to his father over the years until he breathed his last.

Simeon Nyachae, the Parliamentary Select Committee interim chairman, displays a copy of the draft constitution during a press briefing at county hall.

“I spoke to the president who conveyed his condolences to us as a family and we appreciate that,” he said.

Nyachae was receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Read More

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i condoled with the family of Nyachae, calling him a father of many.

In 1998, Finance Minister Nyachae, the son of the former powerful colonial chief, Nyandusi, shocked the nation with a rare admission that Kenya’s economy was in intensive care unit (ICU).

Mark Too (L) and Simeon Nyachae share a light moment after a meeting in 1996.

It was a rare but truthful admission from the very man who had been charged with the responsibility of planning for the country’s money. And the action did not go unpunished.

On the front page of The Standard on Saturday, April 25, 1998, then trading as The East African Standard, the bold headline read ‘Economy in the ICU’ sending mixed signals to President Daniel Moi’s government.

Speaking during an inter-parties caucus at Mombasa Continental Resort aimed at finding solutions to an economy which was described as ‘troubled,’ Nyachae said the economy was ailing and needed to be fixed.

Simeon Nyachae (C) introduces wives from left Esther Nyaboke, Martha and Grace. The other gentleman is Andrew Omanga in this photo taken in 1993.

Addressing the caucus, Nyachae spelt out measures to tame corruption which had been identified as one of the major causes of the country’s economic woes.

In 2011 The return of former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae left many guessing, with others accusing him of engaging in political bargain for certain presidential aspirant, even after saying he had retired from politics.

Until recently, Nyachae, who resigned from active politics in 2007 following a defeat in Nyaribari-Chache, had taken the back seat.

Simeon Nyachae when he was the Central P.C. at a passing-out parade at Administrartion Police Training College presents an award to one of the best course participants.

Only his son Charles, the chairman of the Committee of Implementation of the Constitution, had been in the limelight.

But the elderly Nyachae appeared to be contemplating a comeback. Over three months, he had hosted political bigwigs seeking to make inroads in Kisii, including Raila Odinga (then Prime Minister), Kalonzo Musyoka (then Vice President), Uhuru Kenyatta (then Deputy Prime Minister), and William Ruto (then Eldoret North MP).

Simeon Nyachae attended Torquay College, UK, between 1957 and 1959 and later Churchill College, Cambridge.

He rose through the ranks from a District officer in Kangundo and other parts of Machakos District in 1963 to a Provincial Commissioner between 1965 and 1979 and later the Head of Civil Service and Secretary to the Cabinet in the Moi administration.

Related Topics
Simeon Nyachae Charles Nyachae Nyachae Dead
Share this story
Previous article
State bets on BT Cotton to boost production
Next article
Arteta: Arsenal still have unfinished transfer business on deadline day

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Elder Nyachae breaks silence on Kisii politics
Elder Nyachae breaks silence on Kisii politics

LATEST STORIES

Fishermen rent lamps to boost their catch
Fishermen rent lamps to boost their catch

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

10 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

13 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

14 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

14 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When cancer runs in the family

When cancer runs in the family

Mactilda Mbenywe 2 hours ago
Indiscipline: Should students be caned?

Indiscipline: Should students be caned?

Augustine Oduor 6 hours ago
Reversing blindness now easier

Reversing blindness now easier

Killiad Sinide 7 hours ago
Matiang’i’s endorsement sets tongues wagging on gameplan

Matiang’i’s endorsement sets tongues wagging on gameplan

Eric Abuga and Jacob Ngetich 8 hours ago

More stories

City MCAs promise to pass BBI Bill

By Josphat Thiong’o
City MCAs promise to pass BBI Bill

Group writes to UN over security operation

By Julius Chepkwony
Group writes to UN over security operation

GSU boss killed in Kapedo buried

By Ignatius Odanga
GSU boss killed in Kapedo buried

Clergy condemns burning of churches and calls for arrest of perpetrators

By James Wanzala
Clergy condemns burning of churches and calls for arrest of perpetrators

Business premises demolished in Kitale town

By Osinde Obare
Business premises demolished in Kitale town

Drama as Obado’s seat pulled away from Raila’s side at Migori burial

By Anne Atieno and Caleb Kingwara
Drama as Obado’s seat pulled away from Raila’s side at Migori burial

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.