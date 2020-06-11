×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kiambu murder suspect Lawrence Warunge unfit to stand trial, court rules

By Vincent Kejitan | January 26th 2021 at 11:06:58 GMT +0300

Lawrence Warunge, the main suspect in the Kiambu killings.

The main suspect in the Kiambu killings, Lawrence Warunge, is not fit to stand trial, the court has ruled.

This is after a psychiatric report was presented at Kiambu Law Courts on Tuesday.

Warunge is set to be evaluated and treated in the next 30 days after which more tests will be conducted to assess whether he is fit to stand trial.

Chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi granted the application where Warunge will be held in police custody in Nairobi until March 1, 2021, when the matter will be mentioned.

The second suspect, Sarah Muthoni, Warunge’s girlfriend, has been set free and will now testify as a prosecution witness in the case.

Read More

Sarah Muthoni [George Njunge, Standard]

Warunge had confessed to killing his father, mother, brother, cousin and a worker employed by his family.

According to an autopsy report, Ann Wanjiku, Warunge’s mother, had broken arms and is the only one who appears to have tried to block the attacker.

“The other victims seemed to have been caught off guard,” said Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor.

He further explained that there is a high likelihood there was only one attacker due to the nature of injuries on the victims.

“If they were more than one, the weapon used was similar but I think it was one person from what I have seen."

“When I look at the injuries they look similar and from my observation, it is most likely the weapon used was used on all victims,” Dr. Oduor said.

He added that: “All of them died because of multiple injuries which are caused by blunt and penetrating trauma and also a significant loss of blood.”

Related Topics
Lawrence Warunge Mental Assessment
Share this story
Previous article
Kenyan man wanted for wildlife crimes charged in US court
Next article
You are not our boss, you are our servant: Provost Wainaina tells Uhuru

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Devil made me do it, says mother in savage murder
Devil made me do it, says mother in savage murder

LATEST STORIES

Ugandan security forces end house arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine
Ugandan security forces end house arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

3 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

7 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

7 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

8 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

Roselyne Obala and Daniel Wesangula 1 hour ago
Student violence: A matter for cops or counsellors?

Student violence: A matter for cops or counsellors?

Augustine Oduor 2 hours ago
Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago
Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

Frankline Sunday and Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago

More stories

Night fire destroys KFS office block

By Fredrick Obura
Night fire destroys KFS office block

Prisoners get reprieve in a landmark decree

By Kamau Muthoni
Prisoners get reprieve in a landmark decree

Is Mandera becoming Al Shabaab’s paradise?

By Allan Mungai and Daniel Wesangula
Is Mandera becoming Al Shabaab’s paradise?

Sexual abuse of children on the rise but State protection weak

By Mercy Adhiambo
Sexual abuse of children on the rise but State protection weak

Foreigners targeting vulnerable girls in poor families for sex

By Benard Sanga
Foreigners targeting vulnerable girls in poor families for sex

Gideon roots for BBI, Kanu in Isiolo

By Julius Chepkwony and Ali Abdi
Gideon roots for BBI, Kanu in Isiolo

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.