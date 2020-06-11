×
Mugithi maestro Mighty Salim is dead

By Kennedy Gachuhi | January 25th 2021 at 09:39:57 GMT +0300

Timothy Njuguna alias Mighty Salim. [Courtesy]

Popular Mugithi musician Timothy Njuguna popularly known as Mighty Salim is dead.

The heartbreaking news about his death which occurred on Sunday evening, January 24, 2021 were confirmed by his younger sister Sarafina Salim who posted on her social media accounts.

"There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart. Rest well my brother Njuguna," Sarafina wrote.

Mighty was well-known for his style of music one-man-guitar and hit songs among them Jira ndukadiga (Tell me you won't leave me), Kana Gakwa (My Child) among others.

Read More

Mighty's death has left many in shock seeing that he passed on just a day after hosting the fifth anniversary of his late elder brother Paul Mwangi alias Salim Junior who died on January 23, 2016 after a short illness.

News about his ill health came to the limelight in 2019 when Kenyans posted that he was in critical condition and fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Nairobi hospital.

Mighty who hails from Subukia, Nakuru County however cleared the air releasing a video of him in good shape at home but revealed he was battling a serious illness.

"For those saying that am in the ICU, you are wrong. Am doing well but since 2018 I have been having battling with kidney failure. I am undergoing dialysis. I love you and thanks for your support," he said in the video.

This was however not the first time his health was affecting his career. In a past interview, Mighty revealed that he was diagnosed with Diabetes which affected his voice.

Yesterday, his younger brother Salim Young recounted his interaction with Mighty the day before he died during the anniversary of their elder brother Salim Junior at 022 Gardens in Kiambu County.

"Just the other day brother at 022 Kamiti Road for Salim Junior's anniversary you drove us to Kiamumbi...Shine on your way bro," posted Young.

His nephew Kajei Salim popular for his Ciku Gaitu hit expressed the pain of losing Mighty who mentored him into the music industry where he is now among the fast-rising stars.

"You have fought a very tough battle and finally the Lord decided it’s time for you to rest in His everlasting grace. One thing I'm sure is that our sad loss here on earth is usually a happy reunion somewhere in heaven. I can't even imagine I'm typing this. I have no words. Sleep well, when the time is right we'll meet across the river," Kajei wrote.

Musician Muchoki Ndirangu popularly known as Samidoh who also hails from Subukia mourned Mighty’s death wishing the Salim family peace.

“A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. You will stay in history of Múgithi forever. Thank you for all the pleasure you gave us. To the Salim's Family, May our Lord brings you and your family the much-needed peace during this sad time,” Samidoh wrote.

In June 2019 the family also lost a member-Dorcas Muthoni alias Mso Domsa whom the family described as a great pillar in their success in music.

