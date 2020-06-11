Lands CS Karoney kicks off massive cleanup at Ardhi House

The government has established a complaints help desk at Ardhi House to handle queries on the ongoing fresh title deed conversion.

Lands Cabinet Secretary (CS) Faridah Karoney (pictured) on Friday outlined the procedures regarding the complaints handling at the lands registry just a day after she allowed clients to engage the services of private valuers to complement the strained state team.

“This is to inform the general public that we have set up the complaints help desk at all customer care centres within the ministry’s offices at Ardhi House, 1st Ngong Avenue, Nairobi to handle queries.”

Karoney said, “Pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 11348 issued on December 31, 2020, any person with an interest in land within the registration unit who is aggrieved by the information on the notice is advised to lodge a complaint to the lands registrar.”

The steps to follow include interested persons lodging a complaint with the registrar through the ministry’s offices in Nairobi at no cost.

“The complainants will be required to complete forms LRA 96 set out in the Second Schedule to the Land Registration (Registration units) Order, 2017 or LRA 67 set out in the Sixth Schedule to the Land Registration (General) Regulations, 2017.

She disclosed, “The forms can be accessed from complaints help desk or download from the ministry’s website www.lands.go.ke.”

The complainants should produce certified copies of the title, identification Card (ID) and PIN, contract address and telephone number.

“The complaints shall be recorded by the registrar who receives them and assigns a case reference number to facilitate follow up. The complainant shall receive regular updates on the progress and the ministry issues additional information through the website.”

The government will now allow land clients seeking to enlist the services of private at a cost.

The CS has also confirmed that her office has vetted and approved some of the private valuers and will upload an updated list on the ministry’s website.

This is part of an aggressive multi-sectoral business processes re-engineering process to stimulate the business environment in the country and improve the nation’s ease of doing business ranking.

Karoney underscored the four mandatory requirements by any clients enlisting the services of the private valuer to aid in the smooth roll-out process.

They include the list of accredited private valuers, which is accessible on the Ministry’s website, the revised requisition for valuation for stamp duty form downloadable from the website, the selection of valuer form available for download and that the Ministry shall pursue continuous stakeholder engagements to address any issues of concern.

The introduction of private valuers affords citizens and particularly property owners the right of choice.

Citizens are however encouraged to understand the provisions of the law to enable their informed decision making.

The announcement comes slightly over a week after the CS embarked on a clean-up exercise at the land registry to curb land fraud cases.

According to Karoney, the move to incorporate private valuers has been necessitated by constrained manpower due to the limited number of government valuers present, and the growing need for faster valuation for stamp duty.

Karoney said the ongoing reform was necessitated by the need to enhance efficiency and reduce the turnaround time for return of valuation figures.