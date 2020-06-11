×
Expect an SMS if you registered for Huduma Namba — Ministry of Interior

By Vincent Kejitan | January 20th 2021 at 13:35:32 GMT +0300

Ongoing mass printing of Huduma Namba cards [Ministry of Interior/Twitter]

The Ministry of Interior has informed Kenyans that they will be notified via SMS about where they shall collect their Huduma Namba cards.

Through a statement, the Ministry noted that all those who registered for the cards will receive a text message that will guide them on the appropriate steps to take.

By clicking on the link one will be able to select a pick-up location and will be notified of the date of collection.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, on his part, expressed optimism that the cards will soon be rolled out and mass production was underway.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho monitors printing of Huduma Namba cards [Ministry of Interior, Twitter]

“We're making steady progress on the operationalization of the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

Read More

“This is the secure unit dedicated for the mass production of Huduma Namba cards. Based on today’s (Monday) inspection tour of the facility, we are well on course to meet the deadlines set for us,” he said.

Late last year, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the cards will be issued systematically to avoid a stampede.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The CS reiterated that Covid-19 regulations have to be adhered to during the process and there will be a 12-month transition period to allow Kenyans to pick their cards.

“We will send text messages…due to Covid-19 we want to avoid a stampede. We cannot say all the 37 million cards are available at once.

“We will have a stampede and Huduma will become a super spreader of Covid-19,” he said.

Matiang’i clarified that the 12-month transition period will allow Kenyans to collect their cards and by Jamhuri Day 2021 it will be mandatory, from a point of convenience, to have a Huduma card to access government services.

