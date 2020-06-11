×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Race to replace Maraga starts officially

By Everlyne Kwamboka | January 18th 2021 at 19:05:34 GMT +0300

Chief Justice David Maraga and his wife Yucabeth Nyaboke leave the Supreme Court on January 11, 2021 after his retirement ceremony. [Collins Kweyu,Standard]
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has opened the contest for the replacement of retired Chief Justice David Maraga by officially declaring the top most position in the legal fraternity in Kenya vacant.
 
It is this declaration that now gives the judicial officers’ employer a go-ahead to start the process of replacing Maraga who retired on January 11 for the position that comes with prestige and hefty allowances, as a number of sitting judges and lawyers prepare to make their applications.
 
Acting CJ Philomena Mwilu made the declaration on Monday in a special gazette notice as the acting head of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), an institution that has the mandate to make such a declaration under the JSC Act.
 
Justice Mwilu stated in the document that candidates interested in the job should visit the Judiciary’s website for instructions on how to apply.
 
It is a process that is different from those who have been in the office since 2010, given that it is signed by the acting CJ.
 
When the late retired CJ Evan Gicheru completed the six months transition in 2011 after the promulgation of the Constitution, he opted to retire instead of being subjected to the process of vetting in order to serve on the Court of Appeal.
 
And in exercising powers under schedule sixth of the Constitution, in consultation with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former President Mwai Kibaki appointed Dr Willy Mutunga in June 2011 following a competitively and publicly conducted interview under the new Constitution.
 
Mutunga implemented reforms at the Judiciary and in his bid to avoid a crisis that could have risen if the August 2017 election was to be held without a substantive office holder, he opted to retire from office early.
 
Had Mutunga who left office at the age of 69 waited to retire at 70, JSC was to remain with only two months to fill the vacancy.
 
His deputy Kalpana Rawal left office two days ahead of Mutunga on June 14, 2016 following the decision by the Supreme Court to uphold both the High Court and Court of Appeal confirmation that judges should retire at 70.
 
Without a deputy to hand over to following the retirement of DCJ Rawal, Mutunga handed over the office to Justice Mohamed Ibrahim who was the senior most in the Supreme Court.
 
However, Justice Ibrahim could not declare Mutunga’s seat vacant due to lack of a law giving him the mandate to do so, a situation that led to the then JSC secretary Lydiah Achode take the responsibility. This she did pursuant the Judicial Act, 2010 and immediately advertised for the position.
 
The law only provides that in the event of the removal, resignation or death of the CJ, the DCJ shall act as the CJ for a period not exceeding six months pending the appointment of a new CJ in accordance with the Constitution.
 
Judicial Service Act was amended in 2011 to include that if the DCJ is unable to act in the absence of CJ, the senior most judge in the Supreme Court shall act as the CJ and shall assume the administrative duties of the Chief Justice until the position of Chief Justice or Deputy Chief Justice is filled.
 
It is after Mutunga’s term that 10 candidates applied to replace him, a race that Maraga won and was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the 14th CJ of Kenya and the second under the current Constitution.
 
The Constitution provides that a CJ shall retire from office after serving a term of 10 years or on reaching the age of 70.
Related Topics
Judicial Service Commission Supreme Court Chief Justice David Maraga
Share this story
Previous article
FKF Premier League: Gor thrash Stima in Kisumu to move eighth on the table
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Power prayer that defined Gicheru’s life
Power prayer that defined Gicheru’s life

LATEST STORIES

Race to replace Maraga starts officially
Race to replace Maraga starts officially

CHECKPOINT

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

6 hours ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

7 hours ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

4 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

6 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

Caroline Chebet 6 hours ago
Rhino’s ill health hits race to stop death of species

Rhino’s ill health hits race to stop death of species

Caroline Chebet and Jacinta Mutura 6 hours ago
Does the number of children you have matter?

Does the number of children you have matter?

Gatonye Gathura 7 hours ago
 When should you be worried about delayed milestones?

 When should you be worried about delayed milestones?

Nancy Nzalambi 7 hours ago

More stories

Sex and poverty: Major crises behind high number of teenage pregnancies

By Awal Mohammed and Fred Kagonye
Sex and poverty: Major crises behind high number of teenage pregnancies

Oparanya drums up support for ODM in Nyanza

By James Omoro
Oparanya drums up support for ODM in Nyanza

Court shields agencies from scrutiny by EACC

By Everlyne Kwamboka and Roselyne Obala
Court shields agencies from scrutiny by EACC

Kananu described as child of many counties by both friends and family

By Wainaina Ndung'u
Kananu described as child of many counties by both friends and family

Uncle Harold now wants to be Nairobi Governor

By Peter Theuri
Uncle Harold now wants to be Nairobi Governor

Uncle Harold's stake in Uganda, US politics, all from his Gitegi base

By Peter Theuri
Uncle Harold's stake in Uganda, US politics, all from his Gitegi base

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.