Kang’ata’s goose is cooked — Millicent Omanga

By Vincent Kejitan | January 12th 2021 at 10:33:36 GMT +0300

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga [David Njaaga, Standard]

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga on Monday opined that Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata might be in trouble after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s feisty speech during the burial of Mama Hannah Mudavadi over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, Omanga said the Muranga Senator’s goose is cooked and trouble must be brewing.

“One day president Uhuru got angry at the Supreme court and promised to revisit. The rest is history.

“When I watched him angrily saying "waandike tu mabarua", "I'm in charge of this country" "sitaki mtu wa kunilecture mimi!"; I knew Sen. Irungu Kang'ata's goose is cooked!” she tweeted.

During Mama Hannah’s burial, President Kenyatta asserted that he was firmly in control of government and warned those who were lecturing him on leadership.

Read More

In a veiled message to Kang’ata, the Head of State said everything has its time and those ‘making noise’ can continue.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the burial of Mama Hannah Mudavadi [Standard]

“When a lion has been rained on, don’t confuse it for a cat. Everything has its time. Those making noise and writing letters, let them continue but I want to make it clear that I am in charge and in control and I know where I am going,” said Uhuru.

Adding: “I do not want anyone to lecture me…I am very clear about where I am going.”

In the letter, Kang’ata claimed that based on his observations, only two out of 10 people in Central Kenya support the Building Bridges Initiative.

He called for proper research methodology to be employed but urged the pro-BBI team to change tact to avoid embarrassment in case the reforms were subjected to a vote.

Further, the senator stated that the BBI contains many benefits for the region which may be lost forever especially in a situation where ‘their son’ is not in the driving seat.

Kang’ata has expressed his regrets that the letter got to the public, but he isn’t sorry for writing it. Word has it that he may soon face his unforgiving whip, even if he swears to be obedient.

Depending on who you ask, his letter bore shreds of sympathy for the deputy president-led Tangatanga brigade – an offence only punishable by removal from office.

Death threats

Speaking on a vernacular TV station on Sunday, and in a press briefing in Parliament yesterday, the Murang’a Senator said he had received death threats from unknown people and from government quarters, who are now pressurising him to disown the letter.

“I have forwarded the text messages to DCI to an officer known as Mr Mwangi who is in charge of the investigations. I hope that the culprits will be brought to book,” he said.

Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang'ata [David Njaaga, Standard]

The senator, however, maintained that he stood by his letter and the truth had to be said.

“It is something that has been boiling in that region but people are fearful to bring that issue before the public, to say to the government that there is a big issue that needs to be addressed,” Kang’ata said yesterday.

