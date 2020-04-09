×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uhuru: Do Not pressure to fire Ruto

By Standard Team | January 10th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses mourners during the burial of Mama Hannah Mudavadi. [Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday declared that he was in charge amid sustained pressure by his allies to kick out his deputy William Ruto for opposing his pet project, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The visibly angry president said he had listened to political talk for six hours, adding that no political figure would stand on his way to leave a peaceful and united country when he retires next year.

“When a lion has been rained on, don’t confuse it for a cat. Everything has its time. Those making noise and writing letters, let them continue but I want to make it clear that I am in charge and in control and I know where I am going,” said Uhuru.

He hit out at Ruto and his allies over their alleged remarks that they were tired of his style of leadership.

The president was speaking at the burial of Hanna Mudavadi, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother at her home in Mululu, Sabatia, Vihiga County.

Read More

Political figures allied to the president and ODM leader Raila Odinga directly addressed Uhuru, urging him to crack the whip before Ruto and his allies overwhelm him politically ahead of the next elections.

The calls were made by Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who told the president to crack the whip on the rebels or else he will be taken for a coward.

Atwoli asked President Kenyatta to expel Ruto from the ruling Jubilee Party for opposing BBI, which is a brainchild of Uhuru and his Handshake partner Raila.

“Your deputy has said that what has derailed the Big Four Agenda is the BBI. He knows the two important projects are both yours and he claims to be your deputy,” said the vocal trade unionist.

“Does Jubilee not have a clause to expel people? Which party is that? I want you to leave a peaceful country. Please crack the whip or else you will find them in your bedroom.”

He also urged the president to protect his allies from attacks by the Jubilee rebels.

“Even people who are dying with you like Peter Kenneth have been declared illegal immigrants in their homestead. Protect your lieutenants,” he said.

On Friday, some Jubilee members allied to Ruto launched a new party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and declared they would field candidates to rival Jubilee, adding that they were ready to quit the ruling party.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen [Wilberforce Okwiri]

But Uhuru said he heard some of the politicians say the country was tired of leadership by one family.

“If you are tired with the leadership you can go back to the ballot; some of the people making the remarks won their leadership positions not on their votes but mine,” he said.

“And if that is the thinking or the logic then I can also say it is only two communities that have ruled the country and it is therefore time for another community to lead.”

Senator Malala told Uhuru that some of his allies were out to sabotage the BBI agenda.

Malala singled out Senate Minority Whip Irungu Kang’ata over his letter to the president suggesting that BBI was not popular in Central region.

Apologise

“Today, I challenge the president, as on your side, people are disturbing the peace. Your legacy is in uniting Kenyans, anyone who is undermining this is by so doing undermining the will of Kenyans,” he said.

“Today, I expect Kang’ata to apologise for the letter that he wrote to President Uhuru. Kang’ata, let’s respect the president.”

Kang’ata, who was present at the burial, has since called for press a briefing today in Nairobi.

Raila also used the ceremony to dismiss the hustler versus dynasty narrative, saying the country cannot achieve sustainable development through tokenism.

He gave examples of Kenyatta, Moi and Odinga families, whom he said came from humble backgrounds before rising to top leadership positions.

“The issue of wheelbarrow cannot bring change to this country. Let us come out as Kenyans to build a united Kenya. That is what Uhuru and myself stand for,” he said.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said his family and that of Mudavadi enjoyed strong ties.

“I grew up together with Mudavadi, our families knew each other since the 1940s when Mudavadi senior was an education officer in Baringo. Since then, we have maintained a strong bond and even our children continue with the good relationship,” said Gideon.

He urged Luhya leaders to remain united if they have to make an impact in national politics.

“Unite and take your rightful space on the political table,” said the Kanu chairman.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu rallied the top political figures to work together to ensure “their opponent” does not succeed President Kenyatta.

Ngilu, who also seized the moment to vouch for her candidature for the top seat, said the leaders risk losing the country’s leadership to people who do not mean well.

“I can see the kind of support you have in Sabatia and in Western, but when you come to Ukambani it would be a different thing, the same as when you go to Central,” she said.

Similar sentiments were shared by Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, who told mourners that Uhuru’s political bastion was solidly behind the proposed constitutional changes.

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo said the leadership has to focus on development agenda that will define the next elections.

“If we continue to talk about 2022 without talking about what is defining Kenya today, we will bring this country down,” said Orengo.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, however, urged the leaders to allow for divergent views from those opposed to the BBI.

“If you propose BBI, there would be people who will oppose it like Martha. It is not right to label people as allies of certain people when they oppose an issue,” she said.

Related Topics
President Uhuru Kenyatta William Ruto Jubilee Party
Share this story
Previous article
Leaders say Mudavadi is ripe for presidency
Next article
Inside Kiambu killings

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Keep your anti-BBI advice to Uhuru, ODM MP tells Kang’ata
Keep your anti-BBI advice to Uhuru, ODM MP tells Kang’ata

LATEST STORIES

State mulls talks with unions opposing leasing of sugar factories
State mulls talks with unions opposing leasing of sugar factories

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

2 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

4 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

8 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

14 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Last of settlers: Accept us for who we are, not what we represent

Last of settlers: Accept us for who we are, not what we represent

Daniel Wesangula 39 minutes ago
The tale of two railways that carved up the nation at great taxpayer expense

The tale of two railways that carved up the nation at great taxpayer expense

Daniel Wesangula 39 minutes ago
Why I quit my job to go rescue abused children

Why I quit my job to go rescue abused children

Jacqueline Mahugu 39 minutes ago
How ex-MP's love for books made him 'enemy' of State

How ex-MP's love for books made him 'enemy' of State

Amos Kareithi 39 minutes ago

More stories

Last of settlers: Accept us for who we are, not what we represent

By Daniel Wesangula
Last of settlers: Accept us for who we are, not what we represent

The tale of two railways that carved up the nation at great taxpayer expense

By Daniel Wesangula
The tale of two railways that carved up the nation at great taxpayer expense

How ex-MP's love for books made him 'enemy' of State

By Amos Kareithi
How ex-MP's love for books made him 'enemy' of State

County Commissioners reshuffled

By Everlyne Kwamboka
County Commissioners reshuffled

Huge unexplained M-Pesa transactions cost policewomen jobs

By Everlyne Kwamboka
Huge unexplained M-Pesa transactions cost policewomen jobs

Report: Kenya treats girls fairly

By Caroline Chebet
Report: Kenya treats girls fairly

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.