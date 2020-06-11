×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama to be accorded State Funeral on Thursday

By Stanley Ongwae | December 21st 2020 at 15:32:12 GMT +0300

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama who died last week will be buried on Thursday in a State burial being coordinated by the Ministry of Interior.

The funeral organizing committee co-chair Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango MP) said the governor's remains will be flown on the same day from Lee Funeral Home before his internment at his Tente Home in Nyamira Town.

Nyagarama's body will be flown in a police chopper to Nyamira.

The late Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

This is contrary to an earlier announcement by the Governor's press service that the body would be taken to the county on Wednesday for an overnight stay at his home.

Read More

The Governor's press team, through Facebook, had announced that the Governor would be flown to Nyamira on Wednesday where his body would be viewed at Nyansiongo, his Riamanoti home and eventually be taken to Nyamira Town where it would be kept for the night before interment on Thursday.

"Due to the prevailing Public Health protocols on Covid-19, we agreed as a committee that the body be taken from the Lee Funeral Home and be buried on the same day," Nyamoko said.

Mourners at the residence of Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama in Tente, Nyamira County. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Ten directors from eight Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) company factories in Nyamira and Kisii counties as well as the Nyamira Chapter of the Gusii Council of Elders offered their condolences to the family of the fallen governor and the Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo and assured them of their support.

The two groups, while addressing journalists in Nyamira separately said they were in solidarity with Nyagarama's family during the trying moments.

The KTDA directors paid their tributes to the former governor whom they said had played a major role in reforms being enjoyed by tea farmers in the country.

"The Governor was the founder of the Chai Trading Company Limited which is a subsidiary of KTDA, and during his reign as a KTDA Director, he spearheaded a lot of changes that we are currently enjoying," Benjamin Matonda, the Gusii Tea Factory Directors chairman, said.

The elders, through their chairman, Peterson Meroka mourned Nyagarama whom they termed a patriot who had dedicated all his time in serving Nyamira residents.

The elders who were drawn from the five sub-counties of Nyamira asked Nyagarama's deputy, Mr Nyaribo to ensure he completes all the projects the county boss had initiated.

Related Topics
John Nyagarama State Funeral Nyamira
Share this story
Previous article
Walking fast in corridors increases Covid infection risk
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru mourns Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama
Uhuru mourns Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama

LATEST STORIES

Walking fast in corridors increases Covid infection risk
Walking fast in corridors increases Covid infection risk

CHECKPOINT

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

8 hours ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

5 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

10 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

11 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why prostate care should be a priority

Why prostate care should be a priority
Gatonye Gathura 5 hours ago
Is vitiligo curable?

Is vitiligo curable?
Graham Kajilwa 7 hours ago
Schoolgirl, 11, named honorary warden

Schoolgirl, 11, named honorary warden
Renson Mnyamwezi 16 hours ago
Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother

Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother
Fred Kibor 16 hours ago

More stories

President Uhuru attends IGAD summit in Djibouti

By PSCU
President Uhuru attends IGAD summit in Djibouti

Insect quarantine facility at KEFRI

By Jeckonia Otieno
Insect quarantine facility at KEFRI

Man who helped Kalonzo meet Moi

By Gathenya Njaramba
Man who helped Kalonzo meet Moi

Court suspends health workers strike for 14 days

By Matilda Mbenywe
Court suspends health workers strike for 14 days

Man killed over Sh50 chips change

By James Omoro
Man killed over Sh50 chips change

Passenger dies inside a bus on Mombasa-Nairobi highway

By Stephen Nzioka
Passenger dies inside a bus on Mombasa-Nairobi highway
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.