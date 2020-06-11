×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Maraga: What frustrates the rule of law in Kenya

By Vincent Kejitan | December 17th 2020 at 11:33:21 GMT +0300

Chief Justice David Maraga [Samson Wire, Standard]

Chief Justice David Maraga, who is retiring on January 12, 2021, has revisited issues that frustrated him during his tenure.

Speaking during a Rotary Club of Mombasa function on Wednesday, Maraga told Rotarians that his greatest frustration during his years as a member of the Bench is Kenyans’ lacklustre attitude towards the rule of law.

The CJ noted that Kenyans are often interested in the law only when it favours them, pointing an accusing finger at the government for failing to obey the rule of law.

“When I talk about disobeying court orders, many immediately think of orders like the one requiring the Government to facilitate Miguna Miguna’s return to the country. There are many other orders some of which mean livelihoods to very poor people.

“A peasant buys a piece of land from his neighbour who refuses to transfer it. He goes to court and after many years, he eventually gets an eviction order. When he takes the order to the Police for assistance to evict, corruption kicks in and the Police question the propriety of the eviction order and start another case,” he said.

Read More

Justice Maraga also expressed his displeasure at the nation’s propensity for corruption saying it is down to selfishness and self-centeredness.

He added that any form of dishonesty amounts to corruption, including jumping queues and “overlapping” to beat traffic.

The CJ also hit out at society for dignifying theft and stolen wealth instead of promoting ethics and values.

“As a result, young people simply join the bandwagon of hedonistic pursuits. They want to buy flashy cars and live in upmarket estates in the first year of their work.

The people they admire most are the known thieves who flaunt their stolen wealth with abandon. If you are in a powerful position and you don’t steal, they will say you are a fool. We know what that means,” he remarked.

Justice Maraga, however, expressed optimism that Kenya can change for the better, provided integrity is upheld at all times.

He also thanked Kenyans for supporting him during his four-year term as Chief Justice, admitting that he is not without blemish.

Justice Maraga is on terminal leave pending his retirement.

Related Topics
Chief Justice David Maraga Rule of Law Integrity Corruption
Share this story
Previous article
Loss of green cover create 'heat island' over Nairobi
Next article
Nakuru: Work and leisure on the floor of Rift Valley

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Maraga's response to BBI
Maraga's response to BBI

LATEST STORIES

Sonko’s faces Senate again, takes to the stand
Sonko’s faces Senate again, takes to the stand

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

1 day ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

6 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

7 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The man killing our football

The man killing our football
Clay Muganda 1 hour ago
Low houses, big money

Low houses, big money
Wainaina Wambu 12 hours ago
Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau

Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau
Stevens Muendo 12 hours ago
Why Nakuru is no pushover

Why Nakuru is no pushover
Peter Theuri and Carolyne Chebet 12 hours ago

More stories

Man killed over Sh50 chips change

By James Omoro
Man killed over Sh50 chips change

Passenger dies inside a bus on Mombasa-Nairobi highway

By Stephen Nzioka
Passenger dies inside a bus on Mombasa-Nairobi highway

Pesticides no longer effective on locusts

By Antony Gitonga
Pesticides no longer effective on locusts

NCIC sounds alarm over rising political tensions

By Gloria Aradi
NCIC sounds alarm over rising political tensions

State given powers to snoop into cell phones

By Dominic Omondi
State given powers to snoop into cell phones

Clergy: It’s too early to say Yes or No to BBI

By James Wanzala
Clergy: It’s too early to say Yes or No to BBI
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.