Tharaka Nithi Governor surrenders to EACC

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki at a past function in 2018. He is currently by questioned by the EACC. [File, Standard]

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki Monday surrendered to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission ahead of his planned arraignment. The governor surrendered at the commission’s Integrity House headquarters, Nairobi, for processing and possible arraignment, officials said. Njuki and his wife are among ten people expected to be charged this morning with corruption. He is in trouble over a tender for a Sh34.9-million solid waste project, which investigators said was irregularly awarded.

This was after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved recommendations of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on his involvement. The project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and before being licensed by the National Environment Authority (NEMA). The DPP said investigators had established that the tender was awarded to a company known as Westomaxx Investments Limited, that had presented fraudulent documents, yet there were other six other firms that qualified for the job. Those to be arraigned alongside the governor are Fridah Muthoni Murungi (Chief Officer Environment and Natural Resources), Florida Kiende Nyigwah (Acting Director Procurement) and Murithi Njue (Finance Officer).On Friday Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives arrested Lari MP Jonah Mburu and five other suspects over misuse of Sh27million National Constituency Development Fund (NCDF) cash.

