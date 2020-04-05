Tharaka Nithi Governor surrenders to EACC

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki surrenders to EACC

By Cyrus Ombati | September 7th 2020 at 09:36:56 GMT +0300

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki at a past function in 2018. He is currently by questioned by the EACC. [File, Standard]

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki Monday surrendered to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission ahead of his planned arraignment.

The governor surrendered at the commission’s Integrity House headquarters, Nairobi, for processing and possible arraignment, officials said.

Njuki and his wife are among ten people expected to be charged this morning with corruption.

He is in trouble over a tender for a Sh34.9-million solid waste project, which investigators said was irregularly awarded.

SEE ALSO: Deep-pocketed man at the centre of Obado’s troubles

This was after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved recommendations of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on his involvement.

The project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and before being licensed by the National Environment Authority (NEMA).

The DPP said investigators had established that the tender was awarded to a company known as Westomaxx Investments Limited, that had presented fraudulent documents, yet there were other six other firms that qualified for the job.

Those to be arraigned alongside the governor are Fridah Muthoni Murungi (Chief Officer Environment and Natural Resources), Florida Kiende Nyigwah (Acting Director Procurement) and Murithi Njue (Finance Officer).

On Friday Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives arrested Lari MP Jonah Mburu and five other suspects over misuse of Sh27million National Constituency Development Fund (NCDF) cash. 

SEE ALSO: We need honest leadership to fight graft cartels

In a statement to media houses, EACC said the suspects were arrested after investigations revealed that they had embezzled public funds using proxy companies.

On the same day, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe showed up at the EACC offices to explain what he knows about the Covid-19   equipment tender scam.

Related Topics
Muthomi Njuki EACC Corruption Tharaka Nithi
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Poultry farmers scale down operation due to dumping claims

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kemsa scam: Pay what you can, supplier pleads as Murathe grilled
Kemsa scam: Pay what you can, supplier pleads as Murathe grilled

LATEST STORIES

Tharaka Nithi Governor surrenders to EACC
Tharaka Nithi Governor surrenders to EACC

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Years of neglect leave Magere shrine in ruins

Years of neglect leave Magere shrine in ruins
Kevine Omollo 1 hour ago
Quest for truth on man’s father to wait longer

Quest for truth on man’s father to wait longer
Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
The burden of caregiving

The burden of caregiving
Kenneth Kipruto 10 hours ago
Eyes on Uhuru to avert loss of academic year

Eyes on Uhuru to avert loss of academic year

Augustine Oduor 10 hours ago

Read More

Pope says gossiping is a 'worse plague' than coronavirus

Kenya

Pope says gossiping is a 'worse plague' than coronavirus

Pope says gossiping is a 'worse plague' than coronavirus
Supplementary budget to end nominated MCAs woes

Kenya

Supplementary budget to end nominated MCAs woes

Supplementary budget to end nominated MCAs woes
Task-force advice on parole disused

Kenya

Task-force advice on parole disused

Task-force advice on parole disused
CS Munya: Up milk output or we'll be forced to import

Kenya

CS Munya: Up milk output or we'll be forced to import

Government mulls importing milk as production drops by 50 percent
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.