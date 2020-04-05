Tharaka Nithi Governor surrenders to EACC

SEE ALSO: Deep-pocketed man at the centre of Obado’s troublesThis was after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved recommendations of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on his involvement. The project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and before being licensed by the National Environment Authority (NEMA). The DPP said investigators had established that the tender was awarded to a company known as Westomaxx Investments Limited, that had presented fraudulent documents, yet there were other six other firms that qualified for the job. Those to be arraigned alongside the governor are Fridah Muthoni Murungi (Chief Officer Environment and Natural Resources), Florida Kiende Nyigwah (Acting Director Procurement) and Murithi Njue (Finance Officer).
SEE ALSO: We need honest leadership to fight graft cartelsIn a statement to media houses, EACC said the suspects were arrested after investigations revealed that they had embezzled public funds using proxy companies. On the same day, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe showed up at the EACC offices to explain what he knows about the Covid-19 equipment tender scam.