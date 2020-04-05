Governors’ move to seek liberty to source drugs and medical supplies from other entities has elicited criticism from Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa). Yesterday, a statement by Council of Governors (CoG) chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya (on the procurement irregularities at Kemsa that saw three senior managers suspended irked Kagwe and the drug agency board chairperson Kembi Gitura. The CS and Gitura wondered why CoG was speaking as an isolated entity yet they should be working together to fight graft and ensure efficiency at the institution.

“It is saddening that Kemsa, an independent authority with obligation to ensure the well-being of the mwananchi can resort to such unbecoming conduct while the country is facing an international crisis,” said Oparanya in the statement. The Kakamega governor stated: “It is quite unfortunate that the Covid-19 pandemic has created an avenue for Kemsa officials to engage in corruption thereby putting lives of Kenyans at risk.” Gitura also faulted the statement, saying the 47 counties owe Kemsa close to Sh3 billion for supplies. Oparanya spoke just a day after Senator Gitura’s board, in a special meeting, suspended CEO Jonah Manjari alongside directors Eliud Muriithi (Commercial) and Charles Juma (Procurement) as anti-graft officers probe them over multi-billion shilling Covid-19 tender scandal. Muriithi and Juma were ordered to step aside until detectives identify beneficial owners, believed to be Kemsa employees, politicians and senior State officials of the companies favoured during the tendering process.

Following the Friday developments where Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) boss Twalib Mbarak wrote to Kemsa board seeking to have the officials suspended, Oparanya said county governments should be allowed to source for drugs and medical supplies from other entities to enable them respond adequately to the pandemic. “We are currently experiencing an unprecedented crisis which calls for urgent solutions,” the county boss stated. Oparanya said to avoid such eventualities, county governments opposed the amendments to the Kemsa Act by seeking redress at the High Court to challenge Section 3 of the aforementioned Act, which requires them to procure both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical supplies from the agency. “We hereby call upon the High Court to expeditiously dispense the matter challenging the constitutionality of the Kemsa (Amendment) Act,” urged Oparanya. He explained: “This particular section has interrupted service delivery to the mwananchi as the authority has failed to fully satisfy medical needs of all the 47 counties.”

But Kagwe and Gitura read mischief in the governors’ swift action at a time the government if fighting graft, saying the essence of the authority is to uphold standards and economies of scale, thereby reducing cost. The CS said they were trying to create standards by cleaning up the agency. “This clean-up will help uphold standards and the economies of scale thereby cheaper prices,” said the CS. But Gitura accused the governors of not being honest in the matter. “As far as I am concerned, Governor Oparanya is playing to the gallery. It is totally uncalled for to apportion blame when my request to meet him or the council Health Committee has been unsuccessful for the last one year,” he said. Gitura said he was frustrated in his efforts to get an appointment with Oparanya or the committee through the CEO Jacqueline Omogeni to deliberate on the issues raised, including the court case. “Talking at the moment is just seeking relevance. I have tried to resolve these issues to have a win-win situation but Oparanya has refused to meet me,” he said. He added: “It was totally unnecessary to file the suit and still blame Kemsa for the happenings. We all exist for the interest of the people we serve.” Gitura said they are still working with counties on the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and it is important to work in harmony. “I am still waiting and willing to engage the governors on the issues, including the suit. I assure them that we are working on every means to ensure we rid the institution of graft and Kenyans get value for money,” he said. The leaders argued the fight against graft at Kemsa should be a reason why governors should continue buying from it as the reorganisation will ensure efficiency. The leaders noted that when you buy supplies in bulk, you reduce cost and also being a centralised point, the quality standards are upheld. “The systems talk to each other and get the best,” said Kagwe.Currently, counties can procure over-the-counter drugs, even as the government opened up on the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment. “The government opened space for PPE if the county governments can get them cheaper, however they must meet the quality standards laid out,” said the CS. Kagwe stressed on the strict adherence to the requirements by Kemsa. Questions have, however, been raised on why governors want to directly procure now when they have been quiet from the time the rot was being propagated. “It is a bit odd that the county bosses are expressing their apprehension now when they have maintained silence for a long time. Why now, when the government is cracking the whip on corruption at the institution,” questioned a government official.