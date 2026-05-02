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Registration of 2.6m new voters is an indicator of political awareness

By Irungu Houghton | May. 2, 2026
Voter registration exercise at Moi Avenue in Mombasa on March30, 2026. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

The recent mass voter registration drive has rewritten Kenya’s electoral history, delivering one of the biggest youth electorates the country has ever seen. The figures tell a powerful story, but if this was a success, why did the Election Commission end it prematurely? 

As the thirty-day mass registration ended on April 29th, 2,617,725 new voters had registered their way into political relevance. Under Article 28 of the Constitution and our laws, voting is the primary mechanism for citizen’s consent and state legitimacy. Being a voter affirms you hold political power equally with others regardless of their wealth, “connections”, ethnicity, age or gender. Voting is not compulsory but one of the most important tools of accountability.

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