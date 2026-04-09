School Games: Ng'iya, Kisumu Day make semis as national hockey champs Tigoi bow out

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Kisumu Day in action against Mbooni during the Brookside Secondary School games in Kisumu on April 3,2026. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Nyanza Region champions Ng’iya Girls and Kisumu Day are through to the semifinals of the Brookside National Secondary School Term One games currently going on in Kisumu alongside heavyweights St Joseph Girls Kitale, St Anthony’s Boys Kitale, and Nyamira Girls.

Ng’iya from Siaya County champions made the semis for the second year running after topping their pool following wins against Mwiki (1-0), AIC Nyayo (3-1), and Mpesa Foundation 3-0.

Ng’iya will now renew their rivalry with nemesis Nyamira Girls, also from Siaya County, in the semifinals. Nyamira qualified courtesy of finishing runners-up to Ng’iya both in the county, regional, and now national.

Despite carrying the favorite tag, Ng’iya Girls coach George Nyadida said they will not underrate Nyamira, who, despite struggling to score, made it through to the last four.

“We are targeting the final. We have not lost to Nyamira since last year, and we are not going to allow our run to be washed away at the nationals. The girls are confident they will win and make the finals,” said Ng’iya coach George Nyadida.

Nyamira drew 0-0 with East Africa champions St Joseph Girls Kitale and 0-0 against national champions Tigoi Girls from Western, who have since bowed out of the games.

Tigoi Girls lost 3-1 to St Joseph Kitale in a penultimate decider match after earlier edging out St Charles Lwanga 1-0 and drawing with Nyamira.

St Joseph finished top with seven points, followed by Nyamira with five points.

In boys’ hockey, St Anthony’s Boys Kitale will face off with former Nyanza champions Ringa Boys from Homa Bay in the semis, with hosts and 2017 East Africa champions Kisumu Day squaring it out with Friends School Kamusinga.