Nairobi champions Mwiki and Hospital Hill off to a flying start

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Feb. 15, 2026
Mwiki Secondary’s Susan Wanjiru dribbles past Hillcrest goalkeeper Neema Lazzaroni during the Nairobi Region Term One games at Nairobi School on March 15, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi Region hockey champions Mwiki Secondary School and Hospital Hill yesterday made their intentions to extend their reign known with dominant performances as the 2026 Term One games began at different venues.

Mwiki showed no mercy to their Group A opponents, Precious Blood Riruta and former holders Moi Girls Nairobi, hammering the two sides a total of 15 goals at the Highway Secondary School.

They opened their campaign with a resounding 8-0 win against Precious Blood then completed their matchday one task by humbling Moi Girls 7-0.

Gloria Okenyuri was on fire, bagging a hat-trick against Precious Blood in a lopsided encounter that saw Margret Wangui and Natalie Achieng netting a brace each while Purity Moraa added one.

Mwiki, who are seeking to successfully defend their title and secure their ticket to the nationals for a second year in a row, were unstoppable in their second tie, proving that they mean business.

Agnes Wamaitha was on target twice, with game one scorers Okenyuri, Achieng and Moraa hitting the board once. Melphine Nyongesa and Bushra Indoso also put their names on the scoresheet to sum up a successful day out for the Kasarani-based students.

At Lenana School, former national champions Pangani Girls had a slow start after playing to a 1-1 draw with Mt Larvena and suffering a 1-0 defeat to State House Girls. Buruburu Girls and Ngara Girls also had a good start after beating Parklands Arya 3-0 and Makongeni Secondary School 1-0, respectively.

In the boys’ contest, holders Hospital Hill thrashed Moi Forces Academy (MFA) 5-0 in their opening Group A match. Keen to emulate their girls’ team, Mwiki launched their quest for the boys’ title with a 1-0 win against former winners Dr Ribeiro Parklands.

Peter Njoroge scored Mwiki’s winning goal in the first quarter. They then routed MFA 3-0 to make it two wins out of two. Faizon Mwangi, Joseph Kimani and Daniel Ngige were on target for Mwiki. Starehe Boys Centre stunned former champions Upper Hill 2-1 in their Group B opener.

