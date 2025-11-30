×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

USIU-A pile more misery on struggling Strathmore Gladiators

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Nov. 30, 2025
USIU - A Men's Danstone Wabwire in past action at Dasmesh stadium, Sikh Union club in Nairobi. June 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Strathmore University Gladiators continued to sink deep into relegation following yesterday’s 2-1 defeat to United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa at the latter’s home ground.

The former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier league champions, who are currently leading from the wrong end of the table risk losing their spot in the top tier. With the 2025 season nearing the end, Gladiators suffered their 10th loss reducing their chances of surviving the axe. 

They must now win their remaining three matches and pray that KCA University who are above them and Parklands Sports Club who are eighth on the standings, fumble and drop to the bottom.

Brian Ogenche had a successful day out bagging a brace for Mashujaa,  who are determined to bag this season’s gong.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Ogenche netted his first from a successful penalty corner conversion seconds into the second quarter and completed his brace with a field goal in 41st minute.

Juma Anan scored Strathmore’s consolation goal in the 47th minute. The victory saw USIU-A go level on points with former holders Butali Warriors who are top the table with 32 points. Both sides have played 14 matches but Warriors have a superior goal difference.

It was a bad day in office for Strathmore students as Scorpions lost to USIU-A Spartans in the Women’s Premier League. Lynn Mwangi scored the Spartans all-important goal in the 32nd minute to subject Scorpions to their fifth defeat of the season.

In another encounter, Twinkle Hockey Club held Kisumu Queens to a 1-1 draw at Jamuhuri High School.

In the Men’s Super League, Kenya University (KU) Vultures revived their hopes of escaping relegation after beating Mvita XI in a match played at their ground.

Captain Bradley Kiptoo’s 51st-minute penalty corner conversion was enough to see the vultures secure maximum points from Mvita.

The two sides alongside University of Eldoret (UoE) and Kisii Falcons are battling relegation. UoE edged out their University of Nairobi (UoN) 1-0 to better their chances of maintaining their spot in the second tier. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Strathmore Gladiators USIU-A Mashujaa Kenya Hockey Union
.

Latest Stories

Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club
Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club
Golf
By Maarufu Mohamed and Mose Sammy
2 hrs ago
Water agency warns against encroachment of Lamu wetlands and sand dunes
Environment & Climate
By Philip Mwakio
2 hrs ago
Tea farmers celebrate reduction of management fee
Central
By Boniface Gikandi
2 hrs ago
How toxic air is stunting children's IQ, fuelling asthma
Environment & Climate
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scam loading: How disputed SHA land, ghost project cost taxpayers Sh1.5 billion
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Scam loading: How disputed SHA land, ghost project cost taxpayers Sh1.5 billion
State warns of deepening risks as terrorists infiltrate refugee camps
By Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
State warns of deepening risks as terrorists infiltrate refugee camps
How independent candidates, local leaders upset big names in recent polls
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
How independent candidates, local leaders upset big names in recent polls
Inside Sh10 billion feud fracturing coastal paradise at Vipingo Ridge
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Inside Sh10 billion feud fracturing coastal paradise at Vipingo Ridge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved