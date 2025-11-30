USIU-A pile more misery on struggling Strathmore Gladiators

USIU - A Men's Danstone Wabwire in past action at Dasmesh stadium, Sikh Union club in Nairobi. June 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Strathmore University Gladiators continued to sink deep into relegation following yesterday’s 2-1 defeat to United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa at the latter’s home ground.

The former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier league champions, who are currently leading from the wrong end of the table risk losing their spot in the top tier. With the 2025 season nearing the end, Gladiators suffered their 10th loss reducing their chances of surviving the axe.

They must now win their remaining three matches and pray that KCA University who are above them and Parklands Sports Club who are eighth on the standings, fumble and drop to the bottom.

Brian Ogenche had a successful day out bagging a brace for Mashujaa, who are determined to bag this season’s gong.

Ogenche netted his first from a successful penalty corner conversion seconds into the second quarter and completed his brace with a field goal in 41st minute.

Juma Anan scored Strathmore’s consolation goal in the 47th minute. The victory saw USIU-A go level on points with former holders Butali Warriors who are top the table with 32 points. Both sides have played 14 matches but Warriors have a superior goal difference.

It was a bad day in office for Strathmore students as Scorpions lost to USIU-A Spartans in the Women’s Premier League. Lynn Mwangi scored the Spartans all-important goal in the 32nd minute to subject Scorpions to their fifth defeat of the season.

In another encounter, Twinkle Hockey Club held Kisumu Queens to a 1-1 draw at Jamuhuri High School.

In the Men’s Super League, Kenya University (KU) Vultures revived their hopes of escaping relegation after beating Mvita XI in a match played at their ground.

Captain Bradley Kiptoo’s 51st-minute penalty corner conversion was enough to see the vultures secure maximum points from Mvita.

The two sides alongside University of Eldoret (UoE) and Kisii Falcons are battling relegation. UoE edged out their University of Nairobi (UoN) 1-0 to better their chances of maintaining their spot in the second tier.