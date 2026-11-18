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At the center of the concerns is Ruto’s pledge to employ 20,000 additional healthcare professionals, a commitment the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers says remains largely unfulfilled. [File,Standard]

As President William Ruto prepares to deliver his next State of the Nation address, his administration’s healthcare transformation agenda faces renewed scrutiny over unfulfilled promises to recruit health workers, gaps in insurance coverage and persistent challenges in public hospitals.

While the government has recorded progress in expanding the Social Health Authority (SHA), improving medicine availability and increasing access to specialized treatment, healthcare workers say the reforms have yet to address some of the sector’s most pressing challenges.

At the center of the concerns is Ruto’s pledge to employ 20,000 additional healthcare professionals, a commitment the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers says remains largely unfulfilled.

Union Secretary-General George Gibore said although the government had introduced several policies and legislative changes, it needed to account for promises made when the President assumed office.

“We must appreciate a number of new policies and Acts of Parliament that have been established. But we also have to go back to the blueprint of promises he made to Kenyans when he took office,” said Gibore.

“He promised to employ 20,000 healthcare workers. That has not been possible, and we still have that gap.”

Gibore cautioned against counting Community Health Promoters (CHPs) as a replacement for professional healthcare workers, saying their responsibilities were different and could not address staffing shortages in hospitals.

He also questioned the government's decision to transition approximately 8,000 Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers from contractual terms to permanent and pensionable employment, saying this did not amount to additional recruitment.

“Those numbers were already there, even when they were on contract. Now that they have been moved to permanent and pensionable terms, the numbers have not changed,” he said.

The staffing concerns come against the backdrop of persistent shortages in public hospitals, with an Auditor-General's audit reported on November 17, 2026, exposing significant gaps in personnel and medical equipment in several county facilities.

At Kianyaga Sub-County Hospital in Kirinyaga, the facility was operating with a staff deficit of 514 employees, representing 86 per cent of its authorized establishment. It also lacked 193 of the 244 pieces of equipment recommended for a Level Four hospital.

At Mandera County Teaching and Referral Hospital, staffing stood at 152 against a recommended establishment of 323, with shortages of critical specialists and essential intensive care facilities.

Gibore attributed some of the challenges to poor coordination between the national and county governments, arguing that disagreements over responsibilities had contributed to recurring healthcare workers' strikes.

“Our governance system is one that is not speaking to each other. Most of the time, strikes happen because county governments and the national government do not speak from one quarter,” he said.

He said the President had promised to establish a centralized framework for managing healthcare human resources, but questioned whether the Kenya Health Human Resource Council (KHRC) had sufficient powers to address the challenges.

The union official said the council's existing legal and policy framework did not give it adequate authority to effectively manage the country's health workforce.

Meanwhile, the government has pointed to increased enrolment under SHA, which replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), as one of the major achievements of its healthcare reforms.

In his November 20, 2025, State of the Nation address, Ruto reported that 27 million Kenyans had registered under SHA, alongside the deployment of 107,000 Community Health Promoters across the country.

By January 2026, the Ministry of Health reported that registrations had surpassed 29 million, with Sh93.4 billion disbursed. By August, the President announced that enrolment had reached 32.3 million, with eight million Kenyans having received treatment through the scheme.

However, Gibore said registration figures should not be confused with actual access to healthcare, particularly for Kenyans who have not completed their contributions.

He noted that while registered members could access primary healthcare services and emergency treatment, accessing specialized services at Level Four and Level Five facilities required members to be up to date with their contributions.

“We are still worried about the numbers that register. They can access primary healthcare because it is funded by the Exchequer, and some emergency services, but they cannot access other services if they are not paid-up members,” he said.

The concerns come amid continued questions over delayed reimbursement of hospitals, with facilities warning that outstanding claims affect their ability to purchase medicines, pay suppliers and maintain services.

In August 2026, the Ministry of Health reported that the overall SHA claims settlement rate across the 47 counties stood at 78 per cent, with Sh159.3 billion paid.

The government has also reported improvements in the availability of essential medicines, with the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority's national order fill rate rising to 95 per cent by August 2026.

However, staffing and equipment shortages continue to expose the gap between increased health financing and the capacity of public facilities to deliver services.

Gibore further called for greater government support for local pharmaceutical manufacturing, saying the President's commitment to make Kenya a regional manufacturing hub needed to be matched by practical incentives for investors.

He cited Square Pharmaceuticals' investment of more than Sh7 billion in a project at Athi River, saying the government needed to do more to support local manufacturers to produce medicines for Kenya and the wider East African market.

As the President prepares to outline his administration's achievements and priorities, the health sector remains a key test of whether policy commitments are translating into better services.

For healthcare workers, progress should be measured not only by the number of Kenyans registered under SHA or policies introduced, but also by whether hospitals have enough professionals, equipment and medicines.

For ordinary Kenyans, the ultimate test remains whether they can walk into a public hospital, find a qualified health worker, receive treatment and afford the cost without being pushed into financial distress.