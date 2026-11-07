Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenya steps up Ebola screening even as active cases decline

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 7, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya steps up Ebola screening even as active cases decline. [Benard Orwongo]

Kenya is stepping up Ebola surveillance at health facilities even as the number of patients under treatment drops to one following the recovery and discharge of six others.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu has intensified screening at its Main Gate and Obama Gate, targeting all staff, patients, caregivers and visitors entering the facility.

The hospital's Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) nurses, Public Health personnel, and the Kenya Red Cross Society are conducting the screening.

The measures aim to detect suspected infections early and prevent possible transmission within the hospital, which serves patients from Kisumu and other parts of Western Kenya.

Kenya's Ebola response remains active despite the decline in cases.

Surveillance and other containment measures will continue, with the country expected to maintain a 42-day monitoring period after the last patient is discharged to establish whether any new infections emerge.

JOOTRH has urged everyone entering the hospital to cooperate with screening teams and promptly report any symptoms that could raise suspicion of Ebola.

The hospital has also called for regular handwashing with soap and running water and the use of hand sanitisers as part of efforts to prevent the spread of infection.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ebola Surveillance Ebola in Kenya Ebola
.

Latest Stories

United opposition must organise beyond tribes
United opposition must organise beyond tribes
Columnists
By Wanja Maina
6 mins ago
When police chiefs escape justice, impunity takes root
Editorial
By Editorial
21 mins ago
KTDA leadership feud sparks farmer livelihood fears
Business
By Brian Ngugi
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

KTDA leadership feud sparks farmer livelihood fears
By Brian Ngugi 36 mins ago
KTDA leadership feud sparks farmer livelihood fears
Interior Ministry enlists chiefs, their assistants to sell Ruto's 2027 re-election bid
By Benard Lusigi 1 hr ago
Interior Ministry enlists chiefs, their assistants to sell Ruto's 2027 re-election bid
Fruits of impunity: How respect for rule of law fuels growth
By Gitobu Imanyara 1 hr ago
Fruits of impunity: How respect for rule of law fuels growth
Sakaja's realignment triggers infighting within ODM as new entrants jostle for top seat
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Sakaja's realignment triggers infighting within ODM as new entrants jostle for top seat
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved