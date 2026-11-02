Small lump, big threat: Doctors warn of bone cancer danger

What begins as a small, seemingly harmless swelling on your limbs can sometimes be the first visible sign of a disease that has already begun taking root.
Orthopaedic cancer specialists are now urging Kenyans not to ignore swellings that continue to grow, particularly those that reach the size of an egg, warning that delayed investigation could allow bone cancers to advance to stages where treatment becomes far more difficult.
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