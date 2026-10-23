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Ebola watch: Dodgy travellers, contacts raise infection risk

By Eunice Omollo | Oct. 23, 2026
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A health official screens a traveller for Ebola at the Busia One Stop post on the Kenya-Uganda border on October 12, 2026. [AFP]

It has emerged that passengers are concealing travel histories and contacts, attempting to evade quarantine, further complicating the fight against Ebola.

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