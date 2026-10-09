Health Ministry to distribute Sh171 million Ebola supplies to high-risk facilities

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Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the distribution will target health facilities designated to manage Ebola cases. [AFP]

The Ministry of Health has announced a plan to distribute laboratory equipment and protective gear worth Sh171 million.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the distribution will target health facilities designated to manage Ebola cases, as the government steps up preparedness following Kenya’s first confirmed imported case.

In the company of Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga, Ms Muthoni gave the assurance on Friday after an Ebola taskforce meeting involving government departments coordinating the response.

Muthoni said the supplies, received with support from development partners, would be distributed to facilities in high-risk areas to strengthen detection and protect healthcare workers handling suspected infections.

She called on additional partners to support the response, warning that containing the virus remained a priority to prevent further transmission beyond the reported case.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that this virus does not spread beyond the imported case,” Muthoni said.

The PS added that contact tracing was ongoing, expressing optimism that authorities would identify all contacts linked to the index patient within 48 hours and take the necessary action.

Oluga, in his sentiments, reassured healthcare workers, particularly those on the frontline, that the government was committed to providing the support and protective equipment they need to safely manage suspected cases.

We are doing what it takes to protect our healthcare workers as they protect the country,” Oluga said.

Government Spokesperson Charles Owino cautioned politicians against spreading unverified information about the outbreak, warning that reckless statements could undermine containment efforts.

Owino said misinformation surrounding a public health emergency could also frighten visitors and investors, potentially reversing gains made in the country’s economic and public health sectors.

He urged leaders to rely on verified information and communicate responsibly as authorities work to contain the outbreak.