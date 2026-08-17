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HIV studies reveal promising treatment options

By Gardy Chacha | Aug. 17, 2026
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Studies presented by the Center for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (CEMA), University of Nairobi, Kenya, address key evidence gaps including how to safely simplify treatment for ageing populations, what next when resistance to HIV medicines develops and how mothers and children can be protected.

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Related Topics

HIV Treatment Hepatitis B Infection Dr Loice Ombajo CEMA
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