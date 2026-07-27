Along with it: The burden teenage mothers carry alone

The moment Alphine Ouma's life changed, she was standing inside a bathroom in Nairobi's Umoja estate, staring at two pink lines on a pregnancy test.
Just minutes earlier, she had been a Form Three student worrying about ordinary teenage things, homework, friends, and the end-of-year examinations that were only months away.
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