WHO and Africa CDC raise alarm over Ebola funding shortfall as outbreak spreads in DRC and Uganda

Health authorities from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have warned that a growing funding gap could undermine Ebola response efforts in Central and East Africa.
This even as the outbreak continues to spread across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.
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