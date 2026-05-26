Hospital workers threaten to strike over discrimination

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Life Care Hospital workers threaten to strike over alleged racism.[File, Standard]

Workers of an Eldoret-based hospital are threatening to down their tools over what they described as a toxic working environment.

Employees at the Life Care Hospital, including medical doctors, nurses and support personnel, are alleging that racism was rife at the facility.

According to the workers, who protested within the hospital precincts on Monday, foreign staffers, a majority of them of Indian descent, were earning higher salaries. These claims were neither denied nor admitted by the facility management.

The hospital, through its Human Resource officer Joshua Rop, said the allegations had not been formally submitted to the facility’s top management.

A medical officer, Dr Ibrahim Otieno, claimed that Africans were discriminated against, yet they possess the same qualifications.

“They are paying our Indian counterparts higher than Kenyans, yet all of us are trained doctors. We are asking the leadership to listen to us so that we seek solutions together,” Dr Otieno claimed.

"A majority of workers are Africans, but why are foreigners paid more than Kenyans?" he posed.

There are many disparities, including a cleaner earning more than a medical superintendent.

Dr Amel Endonyi, also a medic at the facility, blamed Life Care management for failing to listen to workers’ grievances.

In some instances, the medic claimed, subordinate workers such as cleaners earn salaries that are higher than those of doctors and nurses.

“A majority of workers are Africans, but why are foreigners paid more than Kenyans?” Dr Endonyi asked. The workers did not, however, give figures on the salary disparities.

He further stated: “There are many disparities, including that a cleaner is earning more than a medical superintendent.”

Dr Ezel Mburu, a cardiologist at the hospital, said health personnel will soon down their tools if the hospital does not address salary disparities and a myriad of other issues, including harassment of African workers.

“We want the hospital administration to listen to our grievances. If they fail, we shall issue a strike notice,” said Dr Mburu.

She said dialogue seems to be failing, and many of her colleagues were allegedly removed from the hospital’s WhatsApp groups for speaking their minds.

“There is no avenue for us to speak, and we have decided that enough is enough. We are hopeful that we will be protected by the law,” the cardiologist added.

The workers accused one of the hospital’s directors of arrogance and intimidation of workers who raised concerns.

They also raised many issues that they said should be addressed. They include failure by management to remit statutory deductions, including to SHA, a problem which they claim has denied staff access to health services.

“They deduct from our salary, but we can’t access health insurance because they are not remitted. We are working in a health facility where we treat patients, but we can’t get treated because our health insurance coverage is not working, thanks to poor management. We are turned away when we seek treatment in other facilities,” Dr Otieno claimed.

He added, “Under-staffing has been a major problem. Patients are not getting the care they deserve because of understaffing. We are forced to work for long hours, with some cadres working all days of the week.”

Mr Rop, the hospital’s Eldoret Unit Head of Human Resources, said in a statement that the facility’s management had not received formal communication on the grievances raised by the workers during the protest, but acknowledged that there was unrest on Monday.

“For management to properly understand and address the matters raised, we kindly request that any concerns, grievances or suggestions be formally submitted in writing. This will enable management to review the issues carefully and engage the relevant persons,” the official said.