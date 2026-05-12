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Doctors issue June strike notices to Meru, Isiolo counties

By David Njaaga | May. 12, 2026
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KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued 21-day strike notices to the Meru and Isiolo county governments over salary delays, stalled promotions and staffing shortages.

In a statement on Tuesday, the union warned that doctors in the two counties will withdraw services from June 2, if the grievances remain unresolved.

In Isiolo, KMPDU said only seven medical officers were handling work meant for 50 doctors at Isiolo Level 5 Hospital, exposing medics to burnout and breaches of the 40-hour work week.

The union also accused the county government of delaying salaries for up to three months and failing to remit pension and statutory deductions for six months.

“Doctors cannot be expected to provide life-saving services while their own families face financial ruin,” said KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah.

KMPDU further claimed that doctors in Isiolo had faced career stagnation, citing a case of a medic who remained in Job Group Q for three gubernatorial terms.

In Meru, the union cited failure by the county government to implement study leave provisions, unresolved remuneration arrears arising from Salaries and Remuneration Commission reviews and unpaid mandatory dues owed to doctors.

The union also faulted the Meru County executive for reallocating funds that had been budgeted to address doctors’ grievances.

“KMPDU remains open to genuine and time-bound negotiations; however, we will no longer accept promises without tangible implementation,” noted Atellah.

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