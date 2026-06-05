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Ruto names Maj Gen John Nkoimo Kenya Army Deputy Commander in reshuffle

By Betty Njeru | Jun. 5, 2026
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Left: New Kenya Army Deputy Commander Major Gen John Nkoimo, and right, Kenya Air Force Deputy Commander Brigadier Mohamud Farah. [KDF]

President William Ruto has instituted changes in the Kenya Defence Forces, appointing and promoting senior officers.

Major General John Maiso Nkoimo has been named Deputy Commander of the Kenya Army, replacing Major General Mohammed Nur Hassan, who has retired.

The president has also appointed Laikipia Air Base Commander Brigadier Mohamud Salah Farah as the Deputy Air Force Commander.

Laikipia Air Base is at the centre of controversy over a proposal to establish an  Ebola quarantine facility backed by the United States, a plan that has drawn public and civil society criticism.

 Ruto has extended the tenure of Kenya Navy Commander Major General Paul Owuor Otieno by one year. Otieno was appointed in 2024.

Navy commanders in Kenya typically serve a single four-year term.

Separately, Brigadier William Kamoiro has been promoted to Major General and appointed General Officer Commanding Central Command.

Brigadier Peter Kipketer Limo has also been promoted to the rank of Major General and named Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of personnel and logistics at Defence Headquarters, replacing Major General Edward Rugendo, who has been appointed Managing Director of the Defence Forces Welfare Services.

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New Kenya Army Deputy Commander Major Gen John Nkoimo Brigadier Mohamud Farah Laikipia Air Base
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