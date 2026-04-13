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China launches AI-powered digital doctor platform for Parkinson's disease

By Xinhua | Apr. 13, 2026
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As population aging accelerates in China, Parkinson's disease is emerging as an increasingly common chronic condition among older adults, prompting Xuanwu Hospital of Capital Medical University in Beijing to launch the country's first AI-powered digital doctor platform for the disease.

Built on clinical data and medical literature, the platform is designed to reduce repetitive consultations and provide patients with easier access to reliable information.
Led by the hospital's Parkinson's disease research team, the AI system incorporates more than 20 years of Xuanwu Hospital's clinical research, including medical records, studies, reports and educational materials, along with peer-reviewed literature.

According to Chen Biao, director of the hospital's Parkinson's disease clinical research and treatment center, the AI can address up to 90 percent of routine patient inquiries, freeing doctors to focus on more complex patient care.

Using their smartphones, patients can ask the AI doctor questions about Parkinson's disease and receive science-based answers. While the system effectively handles general questions, it does not provide specific treatment advice, ensuring that clinical decision-making remains with doctors. The platform also offers direct links to Xuanwu Hospital's online hospital for appointment bookings and prescription services.

Looking ahead, the platform is set to integrate with wearable devices to support medication guidance, rehabilitation training, daily care and psychological support, building a comprehensive, long-term care partnership between patients and doctors, Chen added.

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Parkinson's Disease AI-Powered Digital Doctor Platform Xuanwu Hospital Psychological Support
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