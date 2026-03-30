Herbal lifeline: How indigenous remedies offer second chances to patients

With herbal medicine, anyone who enters the market with bad intentions—taking patients’ money, being greedy, or dishonest—does not last long in the industry. [Getty Images]

Grace Ruto is a jovial woman in her 50s who treasures every breath after surviving a life-threatening ordeal.

As she waited in the queue at Koibatek Herbal Clinic for her turn, she reflected on her journey, which began with confusion and panic after doctors delivered alarming news about her health.