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Number of suspected meningitis cases rises in UK outbreak: official. [File, Courtesy]

The number of meningitis cases being probed by UK authorities has risen to 20, the Health Security Agency said Wednesday, following an "unprecedented" outbreak centred on a university.

The outbreak in Kent in southeastern England has claimed the lives of two young people - a 21-year-old university student and an 18-year-old school student.

The focus of public health measures so far has been the University of Kent, which has around 18,000 students, some of whom are among those hospitalised with meningitis.

Meningitis is a potentially deadly infection affecting the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, and is most common in young children, teenagers, and young adults.

"As of 5 pm on 17 March, nine laboratory cases are confirmed and 11 notifications remain under investigation," bringing the total to 20, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement.

Health Minister Wes Streeting told parliament on Tuesday the "rapidly developing situation" had seen 15 cases under investigation.

Meningitis can spread through close contact, including "prolonged kissing or sharing vapes and drinks", Streeting told lawmakers.

The current outbreak among students has been linked to a nightclub in the city of Canterbury.

Six of the confirmed cases are of group B meningococcal disease, the UKHSA said.

The bacterial strain is rarer and deadlier than the viral type.

The agency said it was also investigating the case of a baby with confirmed Meningococcal group B infection who was apparently not linked to the outbreak.

The child is reportedly in hospital in nearby Folkestone.