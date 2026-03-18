×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Number of suspected meningitis cases rises in UK outbreak: official

By AFP | Mar. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Number of suspected meningitis cases rises in UK outbreak: official. [File, Courtesy]

The number of meningitis cases being probed by UK authorities has risen to 20, the Health Security Agency said Wednesday, following an "unprecedented" outbreak centred on a university.

The outbreak in Kent in southeastern England has claimed the lives of two young people - a 21-year-old university student and an 18-year-old school student.

The focus of public health measures so far has been the University of Kent, which has around 18,000 students, some of whom are among those hospitalised with meningitis.

Meningitis is a potentially deadly infection affecting the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, and is most common in young children, teenagers, and young adults.

"As of 5 pm on 17 March, nine laboratory cases are confirmed and 11 notifications remain under investigation," bringing the total to 20, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement.

Health Minister Wes Streeting told parliament on Tuesday the "rapidly developing situation" had seen 15 cases under investigation.

Meningitis can spread through close contact, including "prolonged kissing or sharing vapes and drinks", Streeting told lawmakers.

The current outbreak among students has been linked to a nightclub in the city of Canterbury.

Six of the confirmed cases are of group B meningococcal disease, the UKHSA said.

The bacterial strain is rarer and deadlier than the viral type.

The agency said it was also investigating the case of a baby with confirmed Meningococcal group B infection who was apparently not linked to the outbreak.

The child is reportedly in hospital in nearby Folkestone.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Meningitis Meningitis Outbreak UK Meningitis Outbreak
.

Latest Stories

Murkomen declares March 20 public holiday for Idd-ul-Fitr
Murkomen declares March 20 public holiday for Idd-ul-Fitr
National
By Mate Tongola
3 hrs ago
Non-tariff barriers could hurt East Africa's integration gains
Opinion
By Allen Asiimwe
3 hrs ago
Counties best placed to shape the future of Kenya's blue economy
Opinion
By Mary Mwiti
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Unapologetic Ruto keeps up attacks on opposition
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Unapologetic Ruto keeps up attacks on opposition
Russia unmoved by grieving Kenyan families
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
Russia unmoved by grieving Kenyan families
No pay or pardon for Kenyans in Russia war, says Mudavadi
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
No pay or pardon for Kenyans in Russia war, says Mudavadi
Mudavadi returns from Moscow empty-handed
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Mudavadi returns from Moscow empty-handed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved