MPs probe KNH over idle Sh453m oxygen facility

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health, Chaired by Seme MP James Nyikal, addresses the Press at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on March 2, 2026.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is under pressure to explain why it spends Sh600 million annually on oxygen while its Sh453 million oxygen plant remains idle.

Members of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health, led by Seme MP James Nyikal, questioned hospital officials during a fact-finding visit, demanding to know why the fully installed plant has never been operational.

KNH medical engineer Patrick Chepkonga told the committee that the equipment supplied did not match the original design and specifications. As a result, the plant failed testing and was never commissioned.

The original design required the plant to produce 8,000 litres of oxygen per minute. However, during testing it generated only 3,000 litres, far below demand. In addition, the oxygen purity levels did not meet required standards. “It is not operational, it is not functional and it is not producing any oxygen. The truth is, KNH does not have an oxygen plant,” Nyikal asserted.

The committee questioned the entire procurement chain, from design and tendering to payment, citing glaring inconsistencies between what was specified and what was delivered. “What was designed and what was awarded was different, even in procurement and payment processes,” Nyikal said, warning that those responsible must be held accountable.

Chepkonga maintained that although KNH developed the required design, the equipment delivered differed from what had been specified. He said the fault was discovered at the handover stage, which never occurred.

His explanation drew sharp criticism from MPs, who questioned why the discrepancy was not identified earlier. Vice-chair Patrick Munene asked what action was taken once the fault was detected and whether proper supervision was conducted during installation.

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge sought clarity on whether the contractor had been paid and how much, to which Chepkonga confirmed a substantial amount had been paid.

KNH CEO Dr Richard Lesiyampe said about 700 patients require oxygen daily. He assured the committee there was no shortage, noting that the hospital procures oxygen and occasionally sources supplies from Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) and Mwai Kibaki Hospital.

Nyikal said the committee would pursue the matter with the Ministry of Health and other agencies to establish responsibility.

The committee also raised concerns over cancer treatment services. One cancer machine has been out of service for 60 days, while a Linear Accelerator (LINAC), allocated Sh450 million in the 2023/24 financial year and Sh600 million in the current budget, has yet to be procured.

Lesiyampe said procurement had been undertaken and delivery was expected soon. A spare part ordered from Europe for the broken machine was incompatible, but a correct replacement was expected by the end of the week. He said the hospital previously treated about 100 patients daily using the LINAC, but is currently managing only 50 using an alternative machine, with some patients referred to other facilities.

The committee also inspected the maternity wing and found severe congestion. In a unit designed for 30 to 40 beds, more than 90 patients are being accommodated, largely due to the ongoing Nairobi County health workers’ strike. Weekly deliveries have risen from about 200 to over 400.