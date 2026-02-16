×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How everyday choices and quick fixes quietly accelerate antimicrobial resistance threat

By Ryan Kerubo | Feb. 16, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

When antibiotics are used without knowing the cause, they may do nothing at all or make resistance worse. [Courtesy]

The path to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) often begins at home, quietly and without intention. A headache, fever, stomach pain or sore throat feels familiar.

The symptoms resemble something experienced before. Instead of going to a health facility for tests, many people reach for what once worked. A leftover pill, a familiar antibiotic from a nearby chemist or advice from a friend feels quicker, cheaper and easier.

These choices appear practical, especially in a health system where laboratory services are limited, diagnostic tools are scarce and hospitals are frequently overcrowded. Yet experts warn that this everyday decision-making plays a powerful role in driving AMR.

“People often assume they already know what they are sick with,” said Susan Kiambi, a Senior Medical Technologist. “They base treatment on symptoms alone or on what they were given before. Without testing, that assumption is risky.”

Fever is one of the most common examples. In many parts of Kenya, fever is automatically linked to malaria, even in regions where malaria transmission is low. Patients bypass testing and purchase anti-malarial drugs over the counter. In other cases, stomach pain or diarrhoea leads straight to antibiotics commonly used for typhoid, without confirmation that typhoid is present.

“Symptoms overlap across many diseases,” Kiambi explained. “A viral infection, a bacterial infection or even a parasitic illness can look the same at first. When antibiotics are used without knowing the cause, they may do nothing at all or make resistance worse.”

Another widespread habit is returning to drugs used in the past. A cough cleared after antibiotics once, so the same medicine is taken again. A urinary tract infection responded before, so the same tablets are purchased without consultation. Over time, bacteria repeatedly exposed to the same drugs adapt and survive.

Over-the-counter access to antibiotics makes this cycle easy to sustain. Many chemists sell antibiotics without prescriptions, often under pressure from customers who expect quick relief. While regulation exists, enforcement remains uneven.

Nancy Bowen, Director of Medical Laboratory Services at the National HIV Reference Laboratory. noted that misuse does not stem from ignorance alone. “People are responding to real barriers. Testing costs money. Facilities may be far. Results can take time. When someone feels unwell, they want immediate relief.”

Even when laboratory services are available, many patients skip testing because symptoms feel manageable. That decision carries consequences beyond the individual. Resistant bacteria spread within households, communities and hospitals, quietly undermining treatment options for others. “Antibiotic resistance does not stay with one person,” Kiambi said. “It moves. A resistant infection today becomes a community problem tomorrow.”

Children are particularly vulnerable. Parents may treat fevers or diarrhoea at home using adult medications or incomplete doses. In severe cases, delayed diagnosis leads to complications that could have been avoided with early testing.

Personal responsibility

Experts stress that personal responsibility must exist alongside system reform. Strengthening laboratories, expanding access to diagnostics and investing in surveillance are essential. Behaviour change at the individual level matters just as much.

“When antibiotics are taken unnecessarily or incorrectly, everyone pays the price,” Bowen said. “Even the strongest health system cannot keep up if misuse continues at community level.”

Simple actions can make a difference. Seeking testing before treatment whenever possible. Avoiding leftover antibiotics. Completing prescribed doses fully. Refusing antibiotics when told they are not needed. Asking questions at pharmacies and clinics.

Kiambi emphasised that antibiotics are a shared resource. “Once resistance develops, we cannot reverse it. Protecting these medicines requires careful use, both by health professionals and by the public.”

Antimicrobial resistance is often framed as a policy failure, a laboratory gap or a funding challenge. Those gaps are real. Still, the choices made in homes, shops and pharmacies every day quietly shape the direction of the crisis. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Antimicrobial Resistance Antibiotic Over The Counter Drugs Bacteria
.

Latest Stories

DPP seeks age assessment for female TikToker in Mombasa heroin trafficking case
DPP seeks age assessment for female TikToker in Mombasa heroin trafficking case
County
By Boniface Mithika
36 mins ago
Learn to speak up without being pushy
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
38 mins ago
Craving closeness or running from it? Here's why
Between The Sheets
By Anjellah Owino
44 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From SGR operations to dollar deals: Inside Kenya Railways audit queries
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
From SGR operations to dollar deals: Inside Kenya Railways audit queries
Why snobbish Kanja dodged crucial meet with Opposition
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Why snobbish Kanja dodged crucial meet with Opposition
The Sifuna factor: Moment or movement?
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
The Sifuna factor: Moment or movement?
Kenyans will get raw deal from Safaricom shares sale, Nyoro says
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Kenyans will get raw deal from Safaricom shares sale, Nyoro says
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved