Hospitals crisis drags on as Duale, Clinical Officers clash over pay deal

KUCO led by chairperson Peterson Wachira and Secretary General George Gibore march from Green Park to Afya House, Nairobi, to demand delayed salaries and the signing of the CBA on January 7, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]
The crisis in public health hospitals may not end soon as Clinical Officers and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale differ over an unsigned pay deal.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you