Meru residents fear upgrade of hospital will deny them care

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki launched the project to transform Meru General Hospital into a Level Six hospital in 2025. [File, Standard]

For as long as she can remember, 76-year-old Aisha Kirimi has always sought treatment at Meru General Hospital.

For Kirimi, a widow who has lived at Mjini informal settlement near the hospital, the facility has remained the easiest to access due to its proximity and charges.

She is among several residents around Meru town who have consistently sought services at the hospital.

But the ongoing project to upgrade it into a Level Six hospital has left some residents worried that they will no longer be able to access it.

“The Meru General Hospital has been the sole source of services for my family for decades. But we have been told by government officials that once the upgrade is complete, we will have to seek treatment for minor and other ailments elsewhere, and that worries us,” Kirimi said.

She added that at her advanced age, she cannot travel to Kanyekine Level Four Hospital in South Imenti or Nyambene Level Four in Igembe Central.

“Those places are far, and I don’t have the money. Many people who live in the slums around here depend on Meru General Hospital, and we fear what will happen in the future when we are forced to travel to Level Four hospitals,” she said.

When he launched the project to transform the Level Five facility into a Level Six last year, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said: “Our aspiration was for this hospital to receive support from the national government so that we can have adequate facilities. This hospital does not serve only Meru.”

Prof Kindiki added: “Patients who come here for medical services are from Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo and Marsabit. This is a very important hospital for the Upper Eastern Region.”

The hospital is expected to receive patients referred from smaller facilities who require more specialised treatment, advanced diagnostic services, intensive care, and other forms of specialist care.

Meru County Health Executive Dennis Mugambi allayed residents’ fears.

“All public health facilities in Kenya operate within a structured referral system, and Meru General Hospital is no exception. The elevation of Meru General to a referral facility does not mean denying residents access to care, nor does it mean pushing patients away to other hospitals unnecessarily. On the contrary, we are elevating Meru General precisely to bring critical services closer to the people of Meru County and the larger Upper Eastern region,” Dr Mugambi said.

He added that primary and routine services will continue to be offered at dispensaries, health centres, and sub-county hospitals such as Kanyekine and Nyambene, which are being strengthened concurrently.

“By elevating Meru General, we are introducing high-end specialist services that are currently unavailable within the county, including a comprehensive cancer treatment and research centre, advanced cardiology services, and other specialised interventions that are typically only available at Level Six facilities.”

He assured residents that no one will be locked out of care.