×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Champions at work: How CHPs help mothers and babies thrive in slums

By Mercy Kahenda | Dec. 22, 2025
Community Health Promoters have been empowered to identify danger signs in mothers and children, and ensure timely referrals. [Courtesy]

Ruth Wiza was in despair, bleeding heavily just three months into her pregnancy. Unaware that she was pregnant, she had been self-medicating at home, thinking the bleeding was just her period. Her feet had begun to swell and she feared for her life.

As she contemplated her next move, Beatrice Daisy Asige, a Community Health Promoter (CHP), knocked on her door, a visit that would ultimately save her life.Asige quickly identified danger signs in Wiza’s pregnancy and referred her to Bahati Health Centre, where scans revealed that the pregnancy was at risk.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Community Health Promoters Mother And Child Health Antenatal Clinics Save The Children
.

Latest Stories

SHA scams and unpaid claims threaten UHC
SHA scams and unpaid claims threaten UHC
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Top officials spend night in cells for undermining road safety campaign
Coast
By Joackim Bwana
1 hr ago
Singa-poor or Singapore? To achieve the dream, you must involve Kenyans
Opinion
By Dennis Kabaara
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sick, untreated and unsafe: The plight of KNH patients
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Sick, untreated and unsafe: The plight of KNH patients
How Grade 10 placement exposed sharp inequality among schools
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
How Grade 10 placement exposed sharp inequality among schools
Ruto says 'Singapore dream' is a reality, tells critics to step aside
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Ruto says 'Singapore dream' is a reality, tells critics to step aside
Singa-poor or Singapore? To achieve the dream, you must involve Kenyans
By Dennis Kabaara 1 hr ago
Singa-poor or Singapore? To achieve the dream, you must involve Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved