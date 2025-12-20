Kenya to crack down on illegal pharmacies from 2026

Dr. Devji Atellah Secretary General KMPDU,Dr. Fredrick Ouma Oluga Principal Secretary for Medical Services in the Ministry of Health & Dr. Wairimu Mbogo President Pharmaceutical Society Of Kenya speaking to the press during Pharmaceutical Society Of Kenya Dinner & Gala 2025 awards. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has announced a nationwide crackdown on illegal pharmacies.

The board says unlicensed medicine outlets, licence renting, and the sale of drugs in supermarkets and cosmetic shops will face prosecution from January.

The move signals one of the toughest enforcement drives in recent years, as authorities seek to clean up the pharmaceutical market and protect patient safety.

Speaking in Nairobi, Pharmacy and Poisons Board chairperson Dr John Munyu said the regulator would be firm in enforcement, targeting pharmacists and business owners involved in illegal practices.

“Offenders risk deregistration and court action, and this clean-up is necessary to restore professional standards and public trust,” Dr Munyu said.

He said the crackdown would cover the entire supply chain, from community pharmacies to manufacturing sites and points of entry.

Munyu noted that some pharmacists had been renting out their licences to businesspeople, while others had allowed medicines to be sold in places not authorised to dispense drugs.

“These practices endanger patients and undermine the integrity of the health system,” he said.

The enforcement drive comes as Kenya pursues wider reforms to strengthen pharmaceutical regulation and position the country as a regional manufacturing hub.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga said the government is working towards achieving World Health Organisation Maturity Level Three certification, which would allow locally manufactured medicines to be exported to international markets.

“A stronger regulatory system is essential for both patient safety and economic growth,” Dr Oluga said. “Kenya’s heavy reliance on imported medicines has left the country vulnerable to global supply disruptions.”

Dr Oluga revealed that Kenya had recently struggled with a global shortage of the Rotavirus vaccine, which led to nearly 80,000 children missing scheduled immunisations over a three-month period.

Although supplies were later stabilised, he said the episode highlighted the risks of depending entirely on external suppliers.

To address these gaps, the government is investing in local pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulatory capacity. Dr Oluga said the World Bank has committed about 120 million dollars to support sector reforms, while Korea’s Export-Import Bank has pledged a further 250 million dollars towards industrial development.

As part of regulatory strengthening, the Ministry of Health will recruit 46 pharmacists as regulatory officers under World Bank funding to support inspections, enforcement and quality assurance as Kenya works towards international certification standards.

Reforms are also being introduced within hospitals to improve patient care. Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya president Dr Wairimu Mbogo said a recent court ruling now requires pharmacists to supervise Level Four hospitals and above.

“The decision will enhance care for patients with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension through better medication management and counselling,” Dr Mbogo said.

She added that pharmaceutical services will now be recognised and reimbursed under the Social Health Authority.

“This marks a shift from paying only for medicines to paying for professional pharmaceutical services, aimed at reducing medication errors and improving treatment outcomes,” she said.

Labour concerns, however, remain unresolved. Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah said unemployment among health workers continues to strain the healthcare system.