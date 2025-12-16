Nairobi County approves two menstrual off days for women employees

The approval follows a cabinet session which proposed anchoring menstrual health support within the county’s HR policies.

The Nairobi County Government has approved the introduction of two menstrual off days per month for women employees, formally adopting the policy into the county’s human resource framework in a move aimed at improving staff wellbeing and productivity.

The decision was reached during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Governor Johnson Sakaja, which endorsed a proposal to anchor menstrual health support within the county’s HR policies.

County officials said the initiative recognises menstrual health as a critical workplace wellness issue that directly affects employee performance.

According to a memorandum presented to the Cabinet, menstrual health challenges, have a significant impact on women’s wellbeing and work output.

Studies cited in the document indicate that between 65 and 80 per cent of women experience menstrual pain, with a substantial proportion reporting symptoms severe enough to hinder their ability to work effectively.

Under the approved framework, eligible employees will be entitled to self-declared menstrual off days, with flexible options that include taking a full day off, a half day, or working remotely, depending on individual needs and job requirements.

The policy also includes safeguards to prevent abuse and discrimination. These include confidentiality protections, non-discrimination clauses, and gender-sensitivity training for supervisors to ensure respectful and fair implementation across departments.

To assess the effectiveness of the initiative, the county will institute monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, including tracking policy usage, gathering employee feedback, and analysing productivity outcomes.

The menstrual off days will be implemented in line with the Manual on Human Resource Policies and Procedures for the Public Service (2023).