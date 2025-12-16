Bamburi, Chandaria fund new Sh70m cancer unit at Coast General Hospital

Bamburi Cement and the Chandaria Foundation during the signing of astrategic agreement to finance the construction of a Sh70 million cancer chemotherapy and in-patient facility at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.[John Muia,Standard]

Bamburi Cement and the Chandaria Foundation have signed a strategic agreement to finance the construction of a Sh70 million cancer chemotherapy and in-patient facility at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) in Mombasa.

The partnership, formalised through a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding involving the hospital, aims to expand access to oncology services in the Coast region, where patients often travel long distances to seek specialised cancer care.

Under the agreement, the partners will jointly support the planning, construction and commissioning of the facility, which is expected to be completed between December 2025 and December 2026.

The new unit will offer chemotherapy services and in-patient care, complementing the cancer day centre established at CGTRH in 2017 with support from Bamburi Cement.

Hospital officials say the expanded facility will help ease pressure on existing wards and improve continuity of care for cancer patients.

Cancer is currently the second leading cause of death in Kenya, according to the 2024 Kenya Vital Statistics Report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. Health experts note that limited access to supportive and in-patient oncology care remains a major challenge, particularly outside major urban centres.

CGTRH Chief Executive Officer Dr Iqbal Khandwalla said the facility would help address capacity gaps at the hospital and improve patient outcomes.

“This partnership will significantly decongest our current systems and allow us to offer more comprehensive care to patients and families dealing with cancer in the Coastal region,” Dr Khandwalla said.

Bamburi Cement Chief Executive Officer Mohit Kapoor said the company would support the project through the provision of construction materials, building on its previous involvement at the hospital.

“As a company with deep roots in Mombasa, supporting this project is part of our long-term commitment to the community,” Kapoor said.

The Chandaria Foundation, which has previously supported major health facilities including Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, Nairobi Hospital and the Chandaria Cancer and Chronic Diseases Centre at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, will provide funding towards the project.

Foundation trustee Bijal Chandaria said the investment was aimed at improving access to essential cancer services.

“This project focuses on ensuring that patients who need oncology care can access it closer to home,” she said.

Once completed, the facility is expected to reduce patient referrals to distant hospitals and strengthen cancer care services in the wider Coast region.