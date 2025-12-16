×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Bamburi, Chandaria fund new Sh70m cancer unit at Coast General Hospital

By John Muia | Dec. 16, 2025
Bamburi Cement and the Chandaria Foundation during the signing of astrategic agreement to finance the construction of a Sh70 million cancer chemotherapy and in-patient facility at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.[John Muia,Standard]

Bamburi Cement and the Chandaria Foundation have signed a strategic agreement to finance the construction of a Sh70 million cancer chemotherapy and in-patient facility at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) in Mombasa.

The partnership, formalised through a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding involving the hospital, aims to expand access to oncology services in the Coast region, where patients often travel long distances to seek specialised cancer care.

Under the agreement, the partners will jointly support the planning, construction and commissioning of the facility, which is expected to be completed between December 2025 and December 2026.

The new unit will offer chemotherapy services and in-patient care, complementing the cancer day centre established at CGTRH in 2017 with support from Bamburi Cement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Hospital officials say the expanded facility will help ease pressure on existing wards and improve continuity of care for cancer patients.

Cancer is currently the second leading cause of death in Kenya, according to the 2024 Kenya Vital Statistics Report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. Health experts note that limited access to supportive and in-patient oncology care remains a major challenge, particularly outside major urban centres.

CGTRH Chief Executive Officer Dr Iqbal Khandwalla said the facility would help address capacity gaps at the hospital and improve patient outcomes.

“This partnership will significantly decongest our current systems and allow us to offer more comprehensive care to patients and families dealing with cancer in the Coastal region,” Dr Khandwalla said.

Bamburi Cement Chief Executive Officer Mohit Kapoor said the company would support the project through the provision of construction materials, building on its previous involvement at the hospital.

“As a company with deep roots in Mombasa, supporting this project is part of our long-term commitment to the community,” Kapoor said.

The Chandaria Foundation, which has previously supported major health facilities including Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, Nairobi Hospital and the Chandaria Cancer and Chronic Diseases Centre at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, will provide funding towards the project.

Foundation trustee Bijal Chandaria said the investment was aimed at improving access to essential cancer services.

“This project focuses on ensuring that patients who need oncology care can access it closer to home,” she said.

Once completed, the facility is expected to reduce patient referrals to distant hospitals and strengthen cancer care services in the wider Coast region.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bamburi Cement Chandaria Foundation Coast Cancer Center Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital
.

Latest Stories

Government's new funding model is just what Kenya needs
Government's new funding model is just what Kenya needs
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
4 hrs ago
Boost for women's in the creative economy after new incubation funding deal
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
4 hrs ago
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Infrastructure Fund: Experts poke holes in Ruto's dream
By Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
Infrastructure Fund: Experts poke holes in Ruto's dream
Kilavuka exits KQ as board picks Egyptian Kamal to replace him
By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Kilavuka exits KQ as board picks Egyptian Kamal to replace him
Man and woman swindle millions in fake KDF, police jobs
By Lilian Chepkoech 4 hrs ago
Man and woman swindle millions in fake KDF, police jobs
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved