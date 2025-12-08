×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

HIV advocates want disclosure on Kenya-US Sh323b health deal

By Mercy Kahenda | Dec. 8, 2025

President William Ruto and US President Donald Trump after witnessing the signing of a peace deal between DRC and Rwanda at the Donald J Trump United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC. [PCS]

The National Empowerment Network of People Living with HIV/Aids in Kenya (Nephak) wants the government to make public the recently signed Kenya–US health partnership to dispel speculation and ensure transparency.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nephak Kenya–US Health Deal Nephak President Donald Trump
.

Latest Stories

Economic growth: Which rate will take us to Singapore?
Economic growth: Which rate will take us to Singapore?
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
9 mins ago
Government should rescue our university education from doldrums
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
9 mins ago
Kenya's great socio-economic divide laid bare by Oxfam report
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
9 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The politics and perils of relaxing vetting for IDs in Northern Kenya
By David Odongo and Abdimalik Hajir 9 mins ago
The politics and perils of relaxing vetting for IDs in Northern Kenya
First-ever KJSEA exam results put new school curriculum to the test
By Mike Kihaki 9 mins ago
First-ever KJSEA exam results put new school curriculum to the test
Tea sector bosses face lifestyle audit as MPs move to restore sanity
By Irene Githinji 9 mins ago
Tea sector bosses face lifestyle audit as MPs move to restore sanity
Police smash Kenyan citizenship sale syndicate, suspects arrested
By Hudson Gumbihi 9 mins ago
Police smash Kenyan citizenship sale syndicate, suspects arrested
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved