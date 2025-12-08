×
How plant-based foods can be a solution to surging diet-related illnesses

By Marion Kithi | Dec. 8, 2025
The nutrients the body needs come primarily from plants. [Courtesy]

Health food advocates, mostly vegans, have urged Kenyans to embrace plant-based diets to combat the rising prevalence of high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

The advocates argue that unhealthy eating habits and the consumption of animal-based foods are driving the surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Virginia Ruguru, co-manager of the Thrive Africa Organisation, said adopting plant-based diets would significantly reduce the economic burden caused by these ailments.

"At least 39 per cent of deaths in Kenya are a result of NCDs linked to unhealthy eating habits and the prevailing ‘cool’ culture, especially among young people," she said.

Ruguru advised the public to reduce reliance on processed foods, which are major contributors to lifestyle diseases.

"Plant-based diets help prevent lifestyle diseases while improving weight management, digestion, and blood sugar regulation. They also provide vitamins and antioxidants that promote healthy, glowing skin," Ruguru added.

Steve Morara, co-founder of The Vegan Basket restaurant in Kilifi, said the nutrients the body needs come primarily from plants.

Morara emphasised the value of traditional African diets, noting that they offer superior nutritional benefits and help prevent lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension.

"Kenyans should follow the eating habits of their ancestors, who consumed plant-based diets that made them stronger and healthier than many in the current generation. Traditional foods reduce inflammation in the body, and a plant-based diet can greatly lower the risk of diseases," he said.

Morara added that a diet centred on plant-based foods can increase life expectancy.

He also educates local communities on simple techniques for growing their own vegetables, without relying on expensive farm inputs. 

This is achieved through demonstration farms and kitchen gardens, where locals are encouraged to use available resources—such as debes, recycled kitchen waste, and water—to sustain vegetable cultivation.

Gladicy Mumbi, a vegan, said young people need to stop associating vegan meals with poverty.

"The perception that plant-based meals are for the poor is wrong. Even in the West, more people are adopting plant-based alternatives because of their health benefits. Plant-based diets positively impact both our health and the economy, as they are relatively cheaper to produce and purchase," she said.

Mumbi urged young people, who are often drawn to modern fast-food culture, to return to traditional African meals rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains.

"Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, a plant-based diet boosts our immune system, making us more resistant to lifestyle diseases," she added. 

