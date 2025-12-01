×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why our go-to antibiotics can no longer protect us

By Chebet Birir | Dec. 1, 2025
Woman holding a glass of water and some pills. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Picture this: you fall ill, visit the hospital, and undergo tests. The doctor informs you that you have a bacterial infection. You are prescribed antibiotics and sent home with a warning: “You should feel better after two days, but please make sure you complete your seven-day dose.”

A week later, you feel worse than when you first sought treatment. The antibiotics have failed to work. You return to the same hospital, where doctors try a different antibiotic, this time intravenously, and admit you because your condition is deteriorating. After three months of moving in and out of hospital, you die, not only from the blood infection but also from another drug-resistant infection acquired while hospitalised. Doctors say no antibiotic seems to work.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Antibiotics Antimicrobial Resistance Antibiotics Misuse Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Sports
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Landmark ruling upholds EACC's authority over integrity matters
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
China's investment cap leaves State grappling with two toll tariffs
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved