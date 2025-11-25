Kenya rolls out new lung-care training to strengthen early diagnosis at KNH

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga while opening a three-day specialist training, launched at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in partnership with the University of Nagasaki.[Courtesy]

Kenya’s respiratory health system continues to grapple with late diagnosis, rising lung complications, and a growing burden of conditions such as Tuberculosis, Pneumonia, Asthma, and Lung Cancer.

These illnesses collectively affect thousands of Kenyans every year, with many patients reaching hospitals when disease has already advanced. Limited access to specialised diagnostic tools remains one of the gaps that specialists have repeatedly flagged.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday,unveiled a new effort aimed at strengthening early detection and improving clinical outcomes.

The three-day specialist training, launched at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in partnership with the University of Nagasaki, brings modern bronchoscopy technology and training to frontline respiratory teams.

Bronchoscopy is a procedure that allows doctors to look directly into the airways using a thin flexible tube equipped with a camera. It helps them spot infections, blockages, abnormal growths or bleeding at an early stage, making it easier to guide treatment.

Speaking during the event, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga said the training is designed to build practical skills among clinicians and strengthen the country’s diagnostic capacity.

“This initiative prioritises hands-on training and mentorship for doctors, nurses, and technologists,” Dr Oluga said. “It aligns with our commitment to developing a skilled and well-distributed health workforce as part of Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage agenda.”

KNH is anchoring the programme as part of its broader plan to become a regional hub for advanced pulmonary care, with future expansion expected to include more specialist courses and locally driven research in respiratory health.

Dr Oluga thanked the partners for their support and urged trainees to fully embrace the opportunity, noting that the skills gained will help strengthen patient care and build a more resilient health system.