Fresh salad with mixed greens, radish, cheese and tomato on a plate. [Getty Images]

In a 2021 study of 150,000 vegans, Professor John Drawley of the University of California School of Public Health found that strict vegetarians consume larger quantities of food to meet their calorie needs.

They also spend significantly on non-animal-derived foods, which they eat in abundance. Samuel Maina, a nutritionist and lecturer at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Nairobi campus, argues that concerns for animal welfare alone cannot justify avoiding products such as honey, eggs, milk, and blood, as these foods offer substantial health benefits.