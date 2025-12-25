Man on a mission: Why Kalonzo Musyoka can't be stopped

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka view the body of the Former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga during the State Funeral Service at the Nyayo National Stadium on October 17, 2025. Raila passed on in India while on a treatment.[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Politics, like nature, abhors a vacuum. And for close to two years now, Kenya has lived with a glaring opposition vacuum, created after the 2022 elections and deepened by what many Kenyans view as the political compromise of Raila Odinga by President William Ruto’s regime.

That vacuum, however, is beginning to close. Recent events, particularly former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s televised interview aptly titled “The Man on a Mission,” suggest that the long-quiet opposition voice has found renewed clarity, courage and conviction. President Ruto’s increasingly erratic public outbursts offer a telling backdrop. His fixation with Kalonzo betrays a man sensing danger. Power, when threatened, often reacts before it reflects. The President’s tantrums are not accidental; they are instinctive. Ruto has clearly read the political weather and realised Kalonzo is stepping into the arena as a serious national contender.