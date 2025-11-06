×
The Standard

Rachel Ruto launches Sh120m cochlear implant program at KNH

By Chebet Birir | Nov. 6, 2025
First Lady Rachel Ruto and Princess of the Kingdom of Morocco Her Royal Highness Lalla Asmaa at the launch of Cochlear implant project at Kenyatta National Hospital. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

In a significant development for children's healthcare, a cochlear implant program has been launched at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The programme, a collaboration between the Kenyan government and the Moroccan royal family, was officially launched by First Lady Rachel Ruto on Wednesday.

It is aimed at restoring hearing and transforming the lives of dozens of children living with hearing impairments.

The initiative, supported by Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Asma of Morocco, involves a donation of cochlear implant devices worth Sh120 million.

The devices will enable 70 children to undergo surgery and regain their hearing. The surgeries, scheduled to take place from November 3 to 7, are being performed by a team of ENT surgeons from KNH and the Kingdom of Morocco. 

During the launch, Mrs Ruto emphasized the significance of the program, stating, "Silence is no longer the narrative for our children."

She highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of the challenges they face at birth, has the opportunity to live a life of dignity and inclusion.

The First Lady urged the Ministry of Health to ensure that the implants reach children most in need across the country, emphasizing the importance of skilled surgical procedures and follow-up therapy for successful outcomes.

"This program is about ensuring every child, regardless of the challenges they face at birth, has the opportunity to live a life of dignity and inclusion," she noted.

The program is part of the First Lady's Voice of Children initiative, which aims to improve the lives of Kenyan children. The Social Health Authority (SHA) will cover the cost of the surgeries, which are valued at Sh358,000 per patient.

The Moroccan royal family's donation is part of the growing diplomatic and humanitarian partnership between Kenya and Morocco.

Principal Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Dr Abraham Korir Sing'oei, praised the donation, attributing it to the First Lady's longstanding ties with the Moroccan royal family.

As the program begins, families and beneficiaries are filled with hope and gratitude. The cochlear implant program is not just a medical intervention but a societal commitment to giving children with hearing impairments a chance to live a life of dignity and inclusion.

The launch of the program brought together key stakeholders, including Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Principal Secretary, State Department for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, KNH Board Chair Abbas Gullet, KNH Acting CEO Dr. Richard Lesiyampe, KUTTRH CEO Dr. Zeinab Gura and CEO’S from other referral facilities across the country.

The program is expected to have a lasting impact on the lives of the beneficiaries and their families.

