Kenya Red Cross Institute marks 11th graduation, welcomes new humanitarian health workforce

Secretary General Kenya Red Cross Society Ahmed Idris during 11th graduation ceremony of 240 students in health and emergency response courses at the Kenya Red Cross Training Institute on October 31 2025.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Kenya Red Cross Training Institute (KRCTI) on Friday held its 11th Graduation Ceremony in Nairobi, celebrating 241 students who completed health and emergency response courses under the theme “We Care for Humanity.”

The Class of 2025 included 90 graduates with Advanced Certificates in Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT), 61 with Diplomas in Paramedicine, and 90 with Certificates in Health Care Assistance (HCA).

The graduates also took their professional oaths, pledging to uphold the highest standards of service and humanitarian commitment.

KRCTI Principal Monica Orero congratulated the graduates for their resilience and dedication to their studies.

“You have gone through rigorous training to become competent humanitarian health workers,” she said. “As you go out to serve, remember that service to humanity is the heart of our mission.”

Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth commended the Kenya Red Cross for its continued partnership with the Ministry of Health.

“Together we can improve access to emergency care and build a healthier, safer Kenya,” he said.

Student leader Daniel Karanja expressed gratitude to the institution’s faculty and leadership for their guidance throughout the training period.

“We thank our instructors for shaping us not just with skills, but with values that define a true humanitarian,” he said.

“We pledge to serve with professionalism, empathy and compassion.”

Representing the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority, Timothy Nyongesa praised KRCTI for maintaining quality and compliance with national training standards.

“The institute continues to play a key role in building a skilled workforce for Kenya’s health and emergency sectors,” he said, noting that such training enhances service delivery in both urban and rural areas.

Kenya Red Cross Governor Geoffrey Korir encouraged the graduates to uphold the Red Cross principles of humanity, neutrality and voluntary service.

“A Red Crosser is not defined by the uniform, but by the heart to serve,” he said.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Ahmed Idris reminded the graduates of their role in strengthening community resilience.

“You are joining a global movement that responds when others retreat,” he said. “Carry these values with courage and compassion wherever you go.”