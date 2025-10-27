Experts: Funding cuts risk sparking malaria surge

Busia Health Care Workers after receiving training ahead of the planned second phase of Indoor Residual Spraying on how to combat malaria infection. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Researchers have warned that anti-malarial funding cuts could lead to a deadly resurgence.

In an analysis, the researchers from the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) and Malaria No More UK warned of the potential economic realities at stake if malaria funding continues to dwindle.

They said the limited support and a malaria resurgence could hit vulnerable communities hardest and hold back growing economies.

“Efforts to control and eliminate malaria are in jeopardy as communities and programmes face the fallout of recent funding cuts. We are now in a perfect storm for a malaria resurgence, with extreme weather events, rising drug and insecticide resistance, humanitarian crises, and global insecurity,” the researchers said.

In their analysis titled 'Malaria: The Price of Retreat', the researchers showed the consequences of different funding scenarios.

Should prevention efforts collapse due to underfunding, researchers project hundreds of thousands more young children would die by 2030.

"At a time when economic growth across Africa remains fragile, a resurgence of malaria could have devastating consequences," they said.

They added that," Two decades of progress are at risk- costing lives, disrupting businesses and trade, and threatening the livelihoods of millions."

The Global Fund, which is the largest malaria funder provides nearly 60 percent of all international financing for malaria, including next-generation mosquito nets and seasonal prevention for children.

The researchers now call for more funding.

“The potential economic realities at stake are clear, invest in malaria and the Global Fund and support African prosperity and global trade. Limit support and a malaria resurgence could hit vulnerable communities hardest and hold back growing economies,” the researchers noted.

The analysis comes as the malaria fight faces storm of threats, from extreme weather events and humanitarian crises to rising biological resistance, compounded by recent funding cuts.

In their findings, the researchers warned that if malaria prevention collapses, Africa could lose Sh10.7 trillion ($83 billion) in GDP by 2030.

The analysis also reveals that 750,000 children could die from a resurgence in malaria in Africa, including in Kenya.