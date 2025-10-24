×
KNH unveils reconstructed face of boy after groundbreaking surgery

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 24, 2025

A general view of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH). [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has unveiled the face of seven-year-old Ian Baraka, following a successful reconstructive surgery hailed as a global medical milestone.

Baraka’s face was severely disfigured during a bandit attack in 2023.

The nine-hour procedure, conducted last month by a multidisciplinary team of specialists from KNH and the University of Nairobi (UoN), has been described as the first of its kind worldwide.

According to KNH, the groundbreaking surgery was made possible through teamwork and advanced medical collaboration.

“Baby Ian’s recovery symbolizes what is possible when expertise, innovation, and compassion come together,” said KNH Acting CEO Richard Lesiyampe on Friday, October 24.

Lesiyampe said the complex facial reconstruction has positioned Kenya at the forefront of advanced medical innovation.

“This milestone demonstrates not only our surgeons’ skill and determination, but also Kenya’s rising leadership in specialised healthcare. It is a message of hope to patients across Africa and beyond,” he said, commending the surgical team.

Baraka sustained severe facial injuries when armed bandits attacked villagers along the Isiolo-Meru border on December 23, 2023, and a stray bullet struck him in the face.

The surgery was led by Prof Symon Guthua, Lead Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, assisted by Dr. Margaret Mwasha, Lead Consultant Prosthodontist, and Dr Andrew Okiriamu, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon.

